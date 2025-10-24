No Kings Rallies Were Bigger Than You Describe

October 24, 2025

Dear Editor:

“Thousands Rally in Westchester for No Kings” would be a clear, accurate

headline for what transpired on Saturday, rather than the dismissive one

you ran: “No Kings Rallies Limited To Westchester’s Larger Communities.”

Beyond the two impromptou events the article mentioned, planned

gatherings happened in Larchmont, Mamaroneck, Pelham, New Rochelle,

Yonkers and Ossining. I attended Ossining’s rally, where 1,000 joyous

people packed Louis Engel park.

Support our Sponsors





Sincerely,

Daniel Convissor