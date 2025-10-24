Letters-to-the-Editor & Commentary No Kings Rallies Were Bigger Than You Describe Published 11 hours ago11h ago October 24, 2025 Dear Editor: “Thousands Rally in Westchester for No Kings” would be a clear, accurate headline for what transpired on Saturday, rather than the dismissive one you ran: “No Kings Rallies Limited To Westchester’s Larger Communities.” Beyond the two impromptou events the article mentioned, planned gatherings happened in Larchmont, Mamaroneck, Pelham, New Rochelle, Yonkers and Ossining. I attended Ossining’s rally, where 1,000 joyous people packed Louis Engel park.Support our Sponsors Sincerely, Daniel Convissor Read or leave a comment on this story...Support our Sponsors Community NewsSleepy Hollow News Phelps’ First Of Its Kind Used Bra Drive For Great Cancer Survivors October 24, 2025 Out of this year’s annual American Cancer Society’s Making Strides Walk last Sunday emerged a first-of-its-kind bra drive, the creation of... Read More Arts & EntertainmentCommunity News Shen Wei At The Pocantico Center: Dance Is Painting October 24, 2025 By Elizabeth Tucker— Still/Moving, an exhibition spanning two venues, presents a thirty-year retrospective of the Chinese artist Shen Wei. Shen... Read More Arts & Entertainment There’s Joyous ‘Overkill’ When Colin Hay Plays The Tarrytown Music Hall October 23, 2025 By W.B. King-- A Scottish-born wandering minstrel who first made his mark Down Under, Colin Hay rose to fame in... Read More Government & PoliticsTarrytown News Activist David Hogg Rallies Rivertown Democrats October 22, 2025 By Xavier Zahnle-- On Monday night, progressive activist David Hogg headlined a town hall discussion, sponsored by the CD17 Community... Read More Environmental News Winners Of GILT’s Environmental Awards Describe Their Work October 22, 2025 On Sunday, October 19th, the Greater Irvington Land Trust (GILT) celebrated the recipients of their 2025 Community Grant awards, issued... Read More Lifestyles Playing Dead October 22, 2025 PLAYING DEAD: "The back door of the world" By Krista Madsen In my recent essay on a low brow/high brow photographic stunt... Read More Community NewsGovernment & PoliticsSleepy Hollow News In Sleepy Hollow, It’s The “Show Me The Money” Election October 22, 2025 By Barrett Seaman-- On most of the stated goals of the candidates competing in November’s Sleepy Hollow mayoral and trustee... Read More Arts & EntertainmentTop News Empire Casino License Withdrawal Angers Officials October 20, 2025 By Rick Pezzullo--- The surprising withdrawal of a commercial casino license application by the owners of Empire City Casino in... Read More Ardsley Ardsley Dedicates Newly Renovated Pascone Park October 19, 2025 By Jeff Wilson-- While many citizens were gathered in protest of Trump administration policies, folks in Ardsley gathered to celebrate... Read More Community NewsTop News No Kings Rallies Limited To Westchester’s Larger Communities October 18, 2025 Millions of Americans turned out at some 2,000 rallies against Trump policies across the country but only brushed by the... Read More ShareShareTweetShareCopy linkEmailPrint