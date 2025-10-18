No Kings Rallies In Westchester Largely Limited To Larger Communities

October 18, 2025

Millions of Americans turned out at some 2.000 rallies against Trump policies across the country but only brushed by the rivertowns.

At a rally outside Greenburgh Town Hall, launched by the two-week-old Central Westchester Indivisible, Town Supervisor Paul Feiner announces plans to introduce a resolution before the Greenburgh Town Board creating a First Amendment walkway in front of Town Hall—one that honors critics, “the political activists who take the time to provoke and challenge our decisions,” said Feiner.

Despite the short window for planners, the rally drew around 300, according to attendees. Central Westchester Indivisible was founded only two weeks earlier by Sheldon Malev, 87 to be a part of the nationwide coordinated effort to spawn two thousand such gatherings.

Of the rivertowns per se, only Hastings-on-Hudson had a sizable event. Organizers with the “Concerned Families of Westchester” allowed that they were “pleasantly surprised at the overflow” of protesters who attended the rally in.

Several hundred peaceful, mostly elderly protesters were in attendance. While their signs* depicted a nation under siege by a despotic ruler, much of the crowd seemed upbeat, enjoying the solidarity of the event.

Remarks from speakers elicited cheers and whoops. Honking horns from passing motorists enhanced the ebullient mood. Chants ranged from “When democracy is under attack, whaddayado? FIGHT BACK!” to “Whose streets? OUR STREETS!”

Photos and reporting by Jeff Wilson , Walter Montgomery and Krista Madsen