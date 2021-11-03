No Contest in Dobbs Ferry Elections

November 3, 2021

By Barrett Seaman—

First term Mayor Vincent Rossillo led a Democratic ticket that placed two new trustees and one incumbent trustee in office for the next two years. In the final count as of Wednesday morning, incumbent Trustee Michael Patino had amassed 1,315 vote while newcomers Shari Rosen Ascher won 1,321 votes and Matthew Rosenberg had earned 1,278. Mayor Rossillo’s total was over 1,400 votes.

