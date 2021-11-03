By Brianna Staudt — Tarrytown Mayoral Candidate and Trustee Karen Brown and the three candidates for trustee joining her on...Read More
November 3, 2021
By Barrett Seaman—
First term Mayor Vincent Rossillo led a Democratic ticket that placed two new trustees and one incumbent trustee in office for the next two years. In the final count as of Wednesday morning, incumbent Trustee Michael Patino had amassed 1,315 vote while newcomers Shari Rosen Ascher won 1,321 votes and Matthew Rosenberg had earned 1,278. Mayor Rossillo’s total was over 1,400 votes.
Irvington Dems Brush Aside Write-in Votes To Sweep Village Offices
November 3, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— Incumbent Mayor Brian C. Smith and two first-time trustee candidates, Arlene Burgos and Mitchell Bard, sailed to...Read More
No Contest in Dobbs Ferry Elections
November 3, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— First term Mayor Vincent Rossillo led a Democratic ticket that placed two new trustees and one incumbent...Read More
Doctor Looks to Use Health Care Background to Help Village
November 1, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo — Ida Doctor has worked in the health care industry for the last 50 years and would...Read More
Personal Experiences Motivated Reyes-Grajales to Run for Office
October 29, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo — For Monica Reyes-Grajales, running for office is personal. Reyes-Grajales, who is vying for a seat on...Read More
Community Food Pantry Raises More Than $35,000
October 28, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— For the first time in the dozen years it has existed, the Community Food Pantry of Sleepy...Read More
Longtime Planner Friedlander Hopes to Make a Difference as Trustee
October 28, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo — As chairman of the Tarrytown Planning Board for 48 years, Dr. Stanley Friedlander helped shape the...Read More
Kim Seeking First Full Term on Tarrytown Village Board
October 28, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo — Of the four incumbents on the ballot November 2, Tarrytown Trustee David Kim has the least...Read More
Weinstein Looks to Rely on Past Gov’t Experience to Help Village
October 27, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo — Mark Weinstein is no stranger to the inner workings of government. Weinstein, who is running for one...Read More
Candidates Run Unopposed in Dobbs Ferry and Irvington
October 27, 2021
By Barrett Seaman — While the hot races for mayor and three trustee seats head into the final stretch in...Read More
