Nisco Slugging Sleepy Hollow to Resurgence on the Diamond

April 23, 2022

By Tom Pedulla–

There is no guessing about what the future holds for Sleepy Hollow senior John Nisco. The Mercy College t-shirt the slugging center fielder wore at practice said it all.

As much as Nisco is excited about what lies ahead, he is very much taking care of business as the offensive dynamo who is leading a resurgence of the Horsemen’s long-suffering baseball program.

Through nine games, he was batting .580 with a gaudy .603 on-base percentage. The speedster had turned half of his l8 hits into extra bases with three home runs. He had scored l5 runs with l3 runs batted in.

When the Horsemen won Port Chester’s Anthony Faust Tournament in mid-April, thumping Blind Brook l6-l and then edging the host team 8-6 in eight innings, Nisco’s big bat led the way. He went 7 for 9 with two doubles, two triples and six RBI.

“I expect to dominate on the field,” Nisco said.

Why shouldn’t he? He batted .508 as a junior, scored l9 times and drove in 27 runs.

He does the work to excel, arriving at the batting cage at 6 a.m. each school day. He does not play any other sport to focus on baseball. After checking in as a freshman at 6-3, l45 pounds, healthier eating habits and dedication in the weight room helped him add 4l pounds to his lanky frame.

“He was a skinny little rail in the seventh grade but loved the game,” said Sleepy Hollow Coach Ryan O’Rourke. “I’ve never seen a kid work harder at his craft than John Nisco.”

Every effort was made to aid his progress. He was 11 years old when John Muller, now the head coach at the College of Mount Saint Vincent in Riverdale, was hired as his hitting coach.

“That basically changed my life,” Nisco said. “I don’t think I would be the hitter I am today without him.”

Nisco sounds like a major league as he discusses his approach to the art of hitting. With opponents consistently pitching him away and feeding him a steady diet of curveballs, he is content to drive the ball up the middle or to the opposite field. When pitchers fall way behind in the count and must turn to a fastball, well, look out.

“I’ve watched a few home runs sail over my head on first base,” said leadoff hitter and ace pitcher Aaron Rosen.

Nisco credits Muller with helping him physically and, just as important, mentally. “My whole swing changed. My whole mentality,” he said. “I went through a lot of slumps when I was young. It had to do with my mental toughness.”

One poor at-bat no longer leads to another. He recognizes each plate appearance, each pitch, as an opportunity.

“He does a better job than most high school players I’ve seen of adjusting in the middle of an at-bat,” O’Rourke said. “He is able to step out of the box after fouling a pitch off or taking a pitch and thinking about what the pitcher is trying to do in the situation, what he wants to do in the situation, and completely adjusting his swing and approach to be successful.”

It helps, too, that Sleepy Hollow possesses other weapons in its lineup, easing some of the pressure on Nisco.

In addition to Nisco and Rosen, the batting order also features seniors Luke Many, a first baseman and pitcher, second baseman Aren Arduino, catcher Todd Smith and pitcher Tony Black.

“We all have each other’s backs,” Smith said. “We’re all wanting to get better.”

Nisco plans to major in criminal justice at Mercy. He is intent on continuing his development with the hope of being drafted by a major league team before his college career ends.

“He has all the tools,” O’Rourke said. “It’s going to depend on what he wants to get out of his baseball career, in my opinion. The skill is there, the mindset is there, the physical is there.”

For now, Nisco and his fellow seniors are on a mission to restore pride to Sleepy Hollow baseball. With four wins through nine games as part of an extremely difficult schedule, the Horsemen already equaled their victory total for last season. The team has not enjoyed a .500 campaign since it went 11-11 and reached the second round of the playoffs in 20l7.

“It would feel amazing,” Smith said of the possibility of a winning season. “A lot of sports here, the teams are either average or below average. We want to be that team that is above average.”

With Nisco’s sweet swing, everything seems possible.