Nicholas J. Gasparre, 74

nicholas-gasparre
November 5, 2021

Nicholas J. Gasparre, a longtime Irvington resident, died Nov. 2, 2021, at the age of 74. Born in Yonkers on Oct. 28, 1947, he was the youngest of five sons born to Joseph and Jean Scialdone Gasparre. After graduation from high school, Nick went on to serve in the United States Army and was a veteran of the Vietnam War.

On April 16, 1967, he married Loretta Gennaro in Transfiguration Church. The couple settled in Irvington, where they raised their family. After his return from service, Nick worked in construction for Local 235 of the Laborers Union. He then went on to a 25 year career in Fire Service. He became Chief of Fire Services and Education at the Westchester County Fire Training Center in Valhalla.

Nick was also a life active member of the Irvington Volunteer Fire Department where he served as training officer. He served as Chief of the Department in 1983 and 1984. He also created the Irvington Dive Team. At the time of his death, he was the fire inspector for the Village of Irvington.

Nick is survived by Loretta, his wife of 54 years, and his children, Nicholas J. Gasparre, Jr. (Lisa), Loretta Ann Gasparre-Giampaolo (Christopher) and Michelle M. Gasparre. He was also the loving grandfather of Alison and Nicholas J. Gasparre, II; Christopher, Anthony and Michael Giampaolo; and Sky and Jaz Piacentino. Also surviving are his brothers Joseph, Sal and Gene. He was predeceased by his brother Michael.

Visitation will be on Saturday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Coffey Funeral Home where services will be at 6:15 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to Irvington Fire Company 90 Main Street, Irvington, NY 10533, would be appreciated.


