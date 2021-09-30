Nicholas Dransfield, 60

September 30, 2021

Nicholas Dransfield of Tarrytown died Sept. 27 peacefully at home after a hard fought battle with cancer. Nick was born in Oldham, England on Sept. 18, 1961, and was the son of Derek and Patricia Beale Dransfield. He was raised in the Manchester area of England.

Having been an artist by trade, he was a very accomplished sculptor. He had also spent time working in the advertising field. In many ways he was a self-taught man. He read constantly and was a lover of history, particularly the Napoleonic era. He was considered quite an expert on Napoleon. Additionally he loved music and theater and was an avid follower of Liverpool FC.

Nick met his wife Rebecca (Weitman) during a St. Patrick’s Day weekend trip to New York City in 1986. They reunited many years later, married, settled in New York City and eventually relocated to Tarrytown where they have been raising their children. He was very proud to have become a United States citizen in July of this year.

Nick is survived by his loving wife Rebecca and his cherished children Alice and William.

A memorial service will be at Coffey Funeral Home on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, at 11 a.m.

