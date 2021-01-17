Next Sunday: Jitterbugs “Let’s Dance!” Class

January 17, 2021

Let’s Dance! Jazz Big Bands and the Swing Dance Craze

We’ll learn about popular dance Big Bands of the 1930/40s, and the dance crazes that swept the world!

It’s going to be our last 30-minute class for kids 2-7 years, so we’ve packed it with a whole lot of jazzy fun for the whole family to enjoy.

Join us on January 24 at 11am, for this special class titled “Let’s Dance!”

Come with your dancing shoes on!