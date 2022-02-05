New York’s Redistricting Maps Are Drawn, But The Fight Isn’t Over

February 5, 2022

By Barrett Seaman–

As it turns out, the lofty goal of a smooth bipartisan agreement on where New York’s lines are drawn for congressional and state voting districts is not so easy to attain. On Thursday, Governor Hochul signed into law a new state map that redistributes votes with one less congressional district (27 down to 26)—but not without much partisan discord.

First, the bipartisan Independent Redistricting Commission, chaired by Irvington’s David Imamura, was unable to produce a single map and so sent the legislature Plan A and Plan B options. That led the state legislature, dominated by Democrats, to choose a map that, not surprisingly, skewed more favorably towards the Democrats. While the governor’s signature this week made that version the law of the state, Republicans not only cried foul, they also filed a lawsuit. They did so in a part of the state dominated by conservatives where they were likely to get a better hearing on their charge that the process violated the state constitution.

Conservative Party Chairman Gerard Kassar called the final map “the most blatant gerrymandering this state has ever seen.”

“Some of these district lines are downright comical in their configurations,” Kassar wrote in a press release following the Albany vote. “Democrats should be embarrassed to put them forward.”

Legal experts surveyed by various news organizations tend toward the view that Democrats are likely to prevail in that suit. If so, that would lock into place some dramatic shifts in the geography of some districts across the state. District by district, analysis suggests that Democrats will have the upper hand in 22 of the 26 newly drawn districts, where they currently hold sway in 19.

Less dramatic is the likely impact on the rivertowns political landscape, which, while some local communities have been moved to a different congressional, state senate or assembly district, would not appear to change the prospects of incumbents for re-election in November.

While the new map for Congressional District 17, currently held by freshman Mondaire Jones, has expanded northwest from its original base in Westchester and Rockland Counties into Orange and Sullivan Counties, a review of voting patterns in the new territory suggests low odds of a serious threat from a Republican challenger. Biden won CD-17 in 2020 by 53 to 47 percent. He won neighboring CD-18, held by Democrat Sean Patrick Maloney, as well but by a lesser margin of 53-47. Jones, who is closely aligned with the AOC progressive wing of the party in Washington, could theoretically face a challenge from the center of his own party, but no such challenger is in sight. Nor is it clear yet who his Republican challenger will be in November.

To his general constituents, Jones pronounces himself “excited to welcome communities in Sullivan and Orange Counties” into his district. To committed supporters, including donors, he is sounding more cautious: “We recently learned that our district has expanded to include areas where Trump won big in 2020,” he has written, “so we’re now anticipating our race will become more competitive as the midterm elections draw closer and more opponents enter the race.” In 2021, Congressman Jones raised well over $2 million in campaign donations.

In the to-and-fro negotiations over which villages and towns belong in what voting districts, the Village of Ardsley was brought into the 17th District fold with the rest of the Town of Greenburgh—except for Hastings-on-Hudson, which remains part of CD-16. On the state senate side, Mt. Pleasant is now back in Andrea Stewart-Cousins’ district where it was under the 2000 Census. That is not expected to shift the balance in November.

One place where the new boundaries might make a difference is in the 91st Assembly District, currently held by Tom Abinanti, first elected in 2010. His challenge, however, is from within his own party, where county legislative leader MaryJane Shimsky of Dobbs Ferry has announced her intention to run for the seat. A Yale graduate with a PhD in history, Shimsky has held various leadership positions at the County Board of Legislators and has developed a reputation as an effective “retail” politician who keeps in touch with constituents in Hastings, Ardsley, Dobbs Ferry and Irvington as well as parts of unincorporated Greenburgh.

Abinanti also has high visibility, though his ties are stronger in the northern part of his district, around Mt. Pleasant.

Under the redistricting plan, however, the 91st will lose parts of Mt. Pleasant to the neighboring 95thDistrict and all or part of the unincorporated community of Edgemont to the 88th District. In exchange, the 91st will absorb parts of north Yonkers around Greystone.

Losing his Mt. Pleasant constituents and having to win over new ones in Yonkers, where he is not well known, could hurt Abinanti in a primary against Shimsky. Not having to face voters in Edgemont, however, will be a relief. Because he has sided with Town Supervisor Paul Feiner in opposing Edgemont’s efforts to incorporate as a self-governed village, Abinanti is unpopular there. In the 2020 primary which he otherwise won handily, he lost Edgemont in a landslide to Irvington’s Jennifer Williams, a political novice.

Though not likely to be as exciting as the primary in District 95 just to the north, where longtime incumbent Sandy Galef of Ossining is retiring, leaving a scramble of contenders to vie for her seat, the Abinanti-Shimsky duel in June will be interesting. In a very blue district in a very blue county, however, the ultimate officeholder will almost certainly be a Democrat.

The process was contentious and still not entirely over, but Commission chair David Imamura believes it has worked out well. His bipartisan panel received over 3,000 submissions from citizens across New York State. “The map,” he says, “definitely reflects their views.”

