New York’s Presidential Primary is Back On

U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres has ordered New York State to reinstate its June 23rd presidential primary. Her ruling was in response to a lawsuit brought by former Democratic candidates Bernie Sanders and Andrew Yang. Though both candidates had suspended their campaigns and conceded that Joe Biden is the presumptive candidate of the party, they argued that by cancelling the vote, the state’s Democratic Party and Board of Elections were depriving voters an opportunity to influence the party’s platform. The Board of Elections and Governor Andrew Cuomo contended that because candidates other than Biden were mathematically out of the race, going through with the election would be both a waste of money and a risk to the health of voters subjecting themselves to potentially long lines and crowded polling places.

Unaffected by the ruling are the primaries for congressional seats, including the crowded field running to succeed Nita Lowey in the 17th district, and other offices, notably the fight between incumbent Westchester District Attorney Anthony Scarpino and challenger Mimi Rocah. They will go forward as scheduled on June 23rd.

Under previous law, voters in New York could avail themselves of a mail-in absentee ballot only if they could demonstrate their inability to go to the polls, because of illness or forced absence. Last month, the governor relaxed that standard to allow voters to vote by mail if they feared exposure to the virus. The state then mailed out pre-stamped absentee ballot applications to all registered voters.

It is possible that the Board of Elections will appeal Judge Torres’ ruling.