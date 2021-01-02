New York Should Vaccinate Retired Medical Professionals Who Volunteer to Assist in Administering COVID Vaccines

January 2, 2021

News report says that New York State has administered less than one-third of the COVID vaccines provided to the State by the Federal government. The program for the procurement, distribution, prioritization and delivery of a COVID-19 vaccine, including the logistics of how the doses will be stored and administered, is complex and is run by each State.

To help alleviate the roadblock in New York, I suggest vaccinating recently retired doctors, nurses and emergency medical technicians and their immediate families who volunteer to assist in the State-run vaccine program. They would then be able to vaccinate other New Yorkers under the State’s program—and perhaps also free up doctors, nurses and EMTs from those duties. Britain has instituted enlisting the assistance of recently retired medical professionals, and I think the Governor should consider implementing that in New York. I will reach out to state officials with this suggestion.

Paul Feiner Town Supervisor Town of Greenburgh