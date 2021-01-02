Letters to the editor

New York Should Vaccinate Retired Medical Professionals Who Volunteer to Assist in Administering COVID Vaccines

January 2, 2021

News report says that New York State has administered less than one-third of the COVID vaccines provided to the State by the Federal government. The program for the procurement, distribution, prioritization and delivery of a COVID-19 vaccine, including the logistics of how the doses will be stored and administered, is complex and is run by each State.

To help alleviate the roadblock in New York, I suggest vaccinating recently retired doctors, nurses and emergency medical technicians and their immediate families who volunteer to assist in the State-run vaccine program. They would then be able to vaccinate other New Yorkers under the State’s program—and perhaps also free up doctors, nurses and EMTs from those duties. Britain has instituted enlisting the assistance of recently retired medical professionals, and I think the Governor should consider implementing that in New York. I will reach out to state officials with this suggestion.

Paul Feiner                                                                         Town Supervisor                                                                         Town of Greenburgh

 

Mr. Jones Goes to Washington “Laser-Focused On Delivering Results”

January 2, 2021
The day before he was to be sworn in as the newly-elected Representative of New York’s 17th Congressional District in...
Public Resistance Hovers Over Waterfront Development Projects

January 1, 2021
By James Carsey-- Two major building projects under consideration by village trustees would bring about the most dramatic changes to...
COVID Update: A Less Celebratory Eve To End A Year We Wish We Could Forget

December 31, 2020
By Barrett Seaman-- Fittingly, the Year 2020 ends drearily in the rivertowns. The weather is gray and wet, and the...
The Many Ways the Rivertowns Provide Food Support for the Needy

December 29, 2020
By Robert Kimmel--    Providing meals for the needy, whose numbers have grown significantly during this year due to the...
COVID Update: A Maelstrom of Messages

December 28, 2020
By Barrett Seaman— Coronavirus infections are going in one direction—up—as they have been since mid-fall. Deliveries of new vaccines are...
Harckham, Abinanti Announce Bills that Benefit Mount Pleasant

December 28, 2020
By Rick Pezzullo--- New York State Senator Pete Harckham and Assemblyman Tom Abinanti announced Monday two of their bills benefiting...
County Now Providing Real-Time COVID Data for Each Municipality

December 23, 2020
By Barrett Seaman— It’s almost as eye-catching as those yellow maps were, but Westchester County’s new COVID dashboard has the...
Superintendent Borsari Tests Positive for COVID

December 23, 2020
By Barrett Seaman-- Christopher Borsari, Superintendent of the Tarrytown/Sleepy Hollow School District, has tested positive for COVID-19 and is in...
Strata: A “Make Ahead” Holiday Breakfast Casserole- with Variations

December 22, 2020
By Linda Viertel-- The first time friends made me strata for Sunday brunch many years ago, I thought it was...
COVID Update: The British Are (Not) Coming

December 21, 2020
By Barrett Seaman— For those of you who got hooked on those maps of Westchester showing the numbers of coronavirus...
