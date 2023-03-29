Letters to the Editor New York Must Pass All-Electric Building and NY HEAT Acts Published 45 seconds ago45s ago March 28, 2023 To the editor: The UN’s climate panel, whose alarming report was released this week, found that the planet is likely to pass a dangerous temperature threshold in the next 10 years. Humanity has a small window in which to act before the Earth’s systems are irrevocably altered. Sponsor To contribute to the drastic move away from fossil fuels that is urgently necessary, New York must include the All-Electric Building Act and NY HEAT Act in the final state budget. Gov. Kathy Hochul, Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, and Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie must support these crucial climate bills. U.N. Secretary General António Guterres demanded that developed countries such as the United States eliminate carbon emissions by 2040 — a decade earlier than the rest of the world. New York should do its part and lead the way. Bridget McFadden Sleepy Hollow NY Read or leave a comment on this story...Sponsor Environmental NewsWestchester News Sustainable Westchester’s Energy Rebate Program Not the Only Game in Town March 28, 2023 By Alexander Roberts-- Last week, Sustainable Westchester, a non-profit energy company, announced its partnership with a for-profit company to provide... Read More Community NewsEnvironmental News A New Free App Aims to Curb Energy Use–And Pay Cash to Consumers Who Use It March 26, 2023 By Alexander Roberts– In 2020, Sustainable Westchester, the local renewable energy supplier, began offering consumers cash inducements to reduce their... Read More Rivertowns Sports Local Varsity Softball Teams Ready to Take Field March 26, 2023 By Tom Pedulla--- The Hudson Independent previews the local varsity softball teams. (The Masters School in Dobbs Ferry will not... Read More Health NewsIrvington News Irvington Native Moves from Med School to Weill Cornell March 23, 2023 By Barrett Seaman-- For aspiring physicians, mid-March of their last year in medical school is right up there on the... Read More Community NewsGovernor Mario Cuomo BridgeTarrytown News Pedestrian Bridge to be Built over Thruway in Tarrytown March 22, 2023 By Rick Pezzullo--- The New York Thruway Authority will be kicking off a $13.9 million project along Route 9 in... Read More Dobbs Ferry NewsGovernment & PoliticsTop News Dobbs Ferry Voters Reject Cannabis Dispensaries March 22, 2023 by Rick Pezzullo--- Voters in the Village of Dobbs Ferry overwhelmingly rejected allowing adult-use retail cannabis dispensaries in a special... Read More Government & PoliticsSleepy Hollow NewsTop News Sleepy Hollow’s Wray Bested After 14 Years in Office March 21, 2023 By Barrett Seaman— In the midst of Sleepy Hollow’s physical transformation, much of which he oversaw, Mayor Ken Wray lost... Read More Irvington NewsSchool News Irvington High School Announces Valedictorian and Salutatorian March 21, 2023 Irvington High School has announced seniors Ryan Liu and Olivia Yin as valedictorian and salutatorian, respectively. “Ryan and Olivia have... Read More Community NewsTarrytown News Wanted–Alive–Tarrytown’s Traffic Disrupting Turkey March 20, 2023 By Barrett Seaman-- It could be any time of day but most likely just when traffic is at its heaviest.... Read More Government & PoliticsWestchester News Party Potentates—Even a U.S. Senator—Celebrate Imamura’s Political Ascent March 20, 2023 By Barrett Seaman-- Your average first-term county legislator typically gets sworn into office at county headquarters by the Majority Leader... Read More ShareShareTweetSharePin itCopy linkEmailPrint