Sponsor
You Can Be in a Hud Indy Ad Too
Letters to the Editor

New York Must Pass All-Electric Building and NY HEAT Acts

March 28, 2023

To the editor:

The UN’s climate panel, whose alarming report was released this week, found that the planet is likely to pass a dangerous temperature threshold in the next 10 years. Humanity has a small window in which to act before the Earth’s systems are irrevocably altered.  

Sponsor
  • Duck Derby - Patriots Park - April 29, 2023
  • Donate to The Hudson Independent

To contribute to the drastic move away from fossil fuels that is urgently necessary, New York must include the All-Electric Building Act and NY HEAT Act in the final state budget. Gov. Kathy Hochul, Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, and Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie must support these crucial climate bills.  

U.N. Secretary General António Guterres demanded that developed countries such as the United States eliminate carbon emissions by 2040 — a decade earlier than the rest of the world.  New York should do its part and lead the way. 

Bridget McFadden 

Sleepy Hollow NY

Read or leave a comment on this story...

Sponsor
Andrea Martone - Tarrytown, Sleepy Hollow real estate agent
Sustainable Westchester’s Energy Rebate Program Not the Only Game in Town

Sustainable Westchester’s Energy Rebate Program Not the Only Game in Town

March 28, 2023
By Alexander Roberts-- Last week, Sustainable Westchester, a non-profit energy company, announced its partnership with a for-profit company to provide...
Read More
A New Free App Aims to Curb Energy Use–And Pay Cash to Consumers Who Use It

A New Free App Aims to Curb Energy Use–And Pay Cash to Consumers Who Use It

March 26, 2023
By Alexander Roberts– In 2020, Sustainable Westchester, the local renewable energy supplier, began offering consumers cash inducements to reduce their...
Read More
Local Varsity Softball Teams Ready to Take Field

Local Varsity Softball Teams Ready to Take Field

March 26, 2023
By Tom Pedulla--- The Hudson Independent previews the local varsity softball teams. (The Masters School in Dobbs Ferry will not...
Read More
Irvington Native Moves from Med School to Weill Cornell

Irvington Native Moves from Med School to Weill Cornell

March 23, 2023
By Barrett Seaman-- For aspiring physicians, mid-March of their last year in medical school is right up there on the...
Read More
Pedestrian Bridge to be Built over Thruway in Tarrytown

Pedestrian Bridge to be Built over Thruway in Tarrytown

March 22, 2023
By Rick Pezzullo--- The New York Thruway Authority will be kicking off a $13.9 million project along Route 9 in...
Read More
Dobbs Ferry Voters Reject Cannabis Dispensaries

Dobbs Ferry Voters Reject Cannabis Dispensaries

March 22, 2023
by Rick Pezzullo--- Voters in the Village of Dobbs Ferry overwhelmingly rejected allowing adult-use retail cannabis dispensaries in a special...
Read More
Sleepy Hollow’s Wray Bested After 14 Years in Office

Sleepy Hollow’s Wray Bested After 14 Years in Office

March 21, 2023
By Barrett Seaman— In the midst of Sleepy Hollow’s physical transformation, much of which he oversaw, Mayor Ken Wray lost...
Read More
Irvington High School Announces Valedictorian and Salutatorian

Irvington High School Announces Valedictorian and Salutatorian

March 21, 2023
Irvington High School has announced seniors Ryan Liu and Olivia Yin as valedictorian and salutatorian, respectively. “Ryan and Olivia have...
Read More
Wanted–Alive–Tarrytown’s Traffic Disrupting Turkey

Wanted–Alive–Tarrytown’s Traffic Disrupting Turkey

March 20, 2023
By Barrett Seaman-- It could be any time of day but most likely just when traffic is at its heaviest....
Read More
Party Potentates—Even a U.S. Senator—Celebrate Imamura’s Political Ascent

Party Potentates—Even a U.S. Senator—Celebrate Imamura’s Political Ascent

March 20, 2023
By Barrett Seaman-- Your average first-term county legislator typically gets sworn into office at county headquarters by the Majority Leader...
Read More
print iconPrint
0 notes
0 views
bookmark icon