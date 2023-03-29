New York Must Pass All-Electric Building and NY HEAT Acts

March 28, 2023

To the editor:



The UN’s climate panel, whose alarming report was released this week, found that the planet is likely to pass a dangerous temperature threshold in the next 10 years. Humanity has a small window in which to act before the Earth’s systems are irrevocably altered.

To contribute to the drastic move away from fossil fuels that is urgently necessary, New York must include the All-Electric Building Act and NY HEAT Act in the final state budget. Gov. Kathy Hochul, Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, and Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie must support these crucial climate bills.

U.N. Secretary General António Guterres demanded that developed countries such as the United States eliminate carbon emissions by 2040 — a decade earlier than the rest of the world. New York should do its part and lead the way.

Bridget McFadden

Sleepy Hollow NY