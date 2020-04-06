New York may be near its COVID-19 Apex

By Barrett Seaman

Governor Cuomo told a press conference Monday that the rates of increase in both reported infections and deaths from COVID-19 were declining, leading him to say: “the data suggests we may be at the apex.”

Despite—or perhaps because of—that trend, he announced he was extending the PAUSE mandated closure of schools and businesses another two weeks, until April 29th. And he increased the penalty for violating the six-foot social distancing edict from $500 to $1,000.

Noting that the weather for the weekend just past was particularly good, drawing more people outside and in violation of the restriction, he said: “Now,” he said, “is not the time to be playing frisbee in the park with your friends.”

Here in Westchester, County Executive George Latimer was even more cautious in predicting when the curve might show clearer signs of flattening, speculating only that it might be “in sight.”

Westchester currently has 14,294 confirmed cases and, as of Sunday, April 5, 211 deaths. Only 345 remain hospitalized. The county has obtained a trailer to store bodies that morgues and funeral homes cannot handle

Better news comes in the creation of a new form, obtainable on the county’s web site, www.westchester.gov, for individuals who were infected by COVID-19 but have passed through the 14-day period and thus can be considered immune. The form requires a signature affirming the accuracy of the information, but having one allows individuals to resume activities only previously proscribed under Governor Cuomo’s PAUSE order.