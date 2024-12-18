New York Community Trust-Westchester Awards $1.3M in Grants to Nonprofits

December 17, 2024

By Rick Pezzullo—

The New York Community Trust- Westchester has announced more than $1.3 million in new grants to 25 nonprofits working to meet Westchester County’s pressing needs, from addressing food insecurity to increasing access to culturally sensitive mental health care and building the capacity of home-based childcare providers.

With these latest grants, The Trust’s Westchester office has made more than

$3.3 million in grants this year to support nonprofits working to create a healthier and more equitable county.

“As more and more neighbors struggle to feed their families, we’re grateful for the creativity and resolve of local nonprofits and proud to be able to support their efforts to help get nutritious meals to people in need across the county,” said Laura Rossi, The Trust’s executive director for Westchester. “We’re also grateful to the many donors who made this support possible through gifts of all sizes—it’s a truly heartening reminder of the power of collective generosity.”

The Hudson Independent received a $20,000 grant earlier this year from the Tarrytown-based Feldman Fund, facilitated by the Westchester branch of the New York Community Trust, formerly known as the Westchester Community Foundation.

The grants are fueled by the generosity of hundreds of donors who have established permanent funds at The New York Community Trust or given to its Community Needs Fund, which accepts contributions of any size to support local nonprofits.

Three grants, totaling $440,000, will strengthen the county’s food distribution system.

A grant to the Episcopal Charities of the Diocese of New York will allow the organization to buy food in bulk to help 11 Westchester feeding programs serve meals to people in need over the next two years. Trust funding also will help the nonprofit partner with farmers in the Hudson Valley to provide nutritious meals that reflect the cultural dishes of the communities served.

The Trust also is supporting Second Chance Foods Inc., which recovers and distributes nutritious surplus food from grocery stores and regional farms, and Hillside Food Outreach, which delivers healthy food to households that cannot otherwise access traditional pantries.

Some of the other grants distributed were $27,000 to Historic Hudson Valley to teach fourth and fifth graders the history of slavery; $6,000 to the League of Women Voters to encourage young women to pursue careers in public service; $50,000 to Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival to support five fellows; and $95,000 to Riverkeeper to coordinate a countywide campaign for sewer consolidation.