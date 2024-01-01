Community NewsTop News New Year Brings Higher Tolls on Cuomo Bridge Published 1 day ago1d ago • Bookmarks: 13 January 1, 2024 By Rick Pezzullo—- As the ball dropped in Times Square and the calendar turned to 2024, tolls on the Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge went up for motorists for the first time since 2010.Sponsor Beginning Jan. 1, the base NY E-ZPass rate to travel over the span increased from $5.75 to $6.25. The toll will increase 50 cents each of the next three years as well until it reaches $7.75 in 2027. Drivers without E-ZPass who are charged by mail will pay 75% more than E-ZPass tag holders. After a 10-month review, that included several public hearings, the New York State Thruway Authority Board of Directors approved the new toll rates in September. The Thruway Authority does offer a commuter discount plan for qualified Westchester and Rockland residents. When justifying the toll hikes in September, Thruway Authority officials explained an analysis of the roadways determined additional revenues were required for the Authority to “fulfill its system-wide operating, debt service and capital needs.” “The toll adjustments approved (by the Board of Directors) follow a year-long public process and represent a responsible approach to ensure continued investment in the 570-mile Thruway system for years to come,” Thruway Authority Board of Directors Chair Joanne Mahoney said. “The Thruway Authority receives no dedicated federal, state or local tax dollars and relies primarily on toll dollars to maintain and operate the Thruway which is one of the safest and reliable toll roads in the country.” Read or leave a comment on this story...Sponsor Arts & EntertainmentLifestyles Abduction Junction January 2, 2024 ABDUCTION JUNCTION: Until I can afford a SpaceX flight, there's Pine Bush By Krista Madsen– Last week I swirled around the alien language... Read More Health NewsSleepy Hollow News Phelps Names New Executive Director January 2, 2024 Beata Mastalerz, DNP, RN, has been named executive director of Phelps Hospital, part of Northwell Health, succeeding Eileen Egan, RN,... Read More Sleepy Hollow NewsTarrytown News The Lives of Indigenous Elders in Cotacachi and Otavalo January 2, 2024 "The Lives of Indigenous Elders in Cotacachi and Otavalo(Imbabura Taytamamkuna Kawsay)" Photo Exhibit is coming to the Warner Library in... Read More Community NewsTop News New Year Brings Higher Tolls on Cuomo Bridge January 1, 2024 By Rick Pezzullo---- As the ball dropped in Times Square and the calendar turned to 2024, tolls on the Gov.... Read More Government & PoliticsSleepy Hollow News Pumpkin Drop to Kickoff Sleepy Hollow’s 150th Anniversary Year December 28, 2023 By Rick Pezzullo---- The Village of Sleepy Hollow will be ringing in a very special new year in a... Read More Arts & EntertainmentIrvington News A Revamped Rivertowns Playhouse Finds New Home at Irvington Presbyterian Church December 28, 2023 By W.B. King-- Locals looking to add “see more theatre” to their New Year’s resolution list are in luck as... Read More Irvington News Stop & Shop Selects Irvington Senior Center to Benefit in January December 26, 2023 The Store Leadership Team has selected Irvington Senior Center as a Stop & Shop Community Bag Program Nonprofit Partner! The Senior... Read More Arts & EntertainmentLifestyles Spin Me December 25, 2023 SPIN ME: The alien language that comes full circle By Krista Madsen– The curriculum of my high school physics class involved the... Read More Community NewsTarrytown News It’s The Holiday Season, So Light ‘Em Up December 21, 2023 Forty-one times throughout 2023, the Mario M. Cuomo Bridge is lit up in various color schemes to celebrate public holidays.... Read More Government & PoliticsGreenburgh News Greenburgh Considering Allowing Accessory Dwelling Units December 21, 2023 By Rick Pezzullo---- When the Tarrytown Board of Trustees voted in February to approve a Zoning Code change allowing Accessory... Read More 13 recommendedShareShareTweetSharePin itCopy linkEmailPrint