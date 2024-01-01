New Year Brings Higher Tolls on Cuomo Bridge

January 1, 2024

By Rick Pezzullo—-

As the ball dropped in Times Square and the calendar turned to 2024, tolls on the Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge went up for motorists for the first time since 2010.

Beginning Jan. 1, the base NY E-ZPass rate to travel over the span increased from $5.75 to $6.25. The toll will increase 50 cents each of the next three years as well until it reaches $7.75 in 2027.

Drivers without E-ZPass who are charged by mail will pay 75% more than E-ZPass tag holders.

After a 10-month review, that included several public hearings, the New York State Thruway Authority Board of Directors approved the new toll rates in September.

The Thruway Authority does offer a commuter discount plan for qualified Westchester and Rockland residents.

When justifying the toll hikes in September, Thruway Authority officials explained an analysis of the roadways determined additional revenues were required for the Authority to “fulfill its system-wide operating, debt service and capital needs.”

“The toll adjustments approved (by the Board of Directors) follow a year-long public process and represent a responsible approach to ensure continued investment in the 570-mile Thruway system for years to come,” Thruway Authority Board of Directors Chair Joanne Mahoney said. “The Thruway Authority receives no dedicated federal, state or local tax dollars and relies primarily on toll dollars to maintain and operate the Thruway which is one of the safest and reliable toll roads in the country.”