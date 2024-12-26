Support our Sponsors
Tarrytown News

New Village Justice Appointed in Tarrytown

Noah Sorkin
December 26, 2024

By Rick Pezzullo—

During its last voting meeting of 2024, the Tarrytown Board of Trustees appointed a replacement for outgoing Village Justice Kyle McGovern.

McGovern, who has presided in village court for 21 years, is taking his gavel to the New York State Supreme Court in the 9th Judicial District in 2025 after winning one of five available seats on Election Day.

The 9th Judicial District encompasses five counties—Westchester, Rockland, Orange, Putnam and Dutchess, a region with more than one million registered voters.

To fill his seat, the board unanimously voted on Dec. 16 to appoint Noah Sorkin of Chappaqua at an hourly rate of $65.

Sorkin, who officially started Dec. 17, will serve a minimum probationary period of 12 weeks and a maximum probationary period of one year.

Sorkin graduated from Scarsdale High School and also serves as a town justice in New Castle.

Criminal Court is held every Wednesday morning in Tarrytown, while Traffic Court, including parking matters, and Civil/Small Claims Court, is held on Thursday mornings.

