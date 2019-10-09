New Tulip Tree Honors Tarrytown’s Patriots

By Barrett Seaman

For more than two centuries, the giant Tulip Poplar provided shade for visitors to Tarrytown’s Patriot Park. It was there that in 1780, colonial militiamen captured British Major John Andre, finding on him papers that revealed the treachery of General Benedict Arnold,. When the old tree died, the Tarrytown Historical Society, in concert with the village government, decided to replace it with another Tulip Poplar. On Saturday, October 5, village officials and Historical Society officers gathered to dedicate the young sapling to honor John Paulding, David Williams and Isaac Van Wart, the three patriots who captured Andre.

(In photo by Joe Golden, from left to right:Jim DeSimone, chairman of the Tarrytown Recreation Advisory Committee, Anne O’Brien, Chairperson, Tarrytown Tree Commission,Trustee Robert Hoyt, Trustee Paul Rinaldi, Karen Frazer, Trustee of the Historical Society, Sara Mascia, Historical Society Executive Director, Mayor Drew Fixell, Trustee Becky McGovern and Village Administrator Richard Slingerland)