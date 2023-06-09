New Store Offers Jewelry Designed By Women

June 9, 2023

By Barrett Seaman—

Nicole Vallario grew up in Yonkers and was schooled in Hastings before enrolling in the Fashion Institute of Technology and embarking on a career in international fashion marketing. This month she returns to the rivertowns to open a jewelry store in Irvington that features the creations of women from around the world.

“I am here curating an assortment of really talented designers,” she declared at a June 8th ribbon-cutting for her store, called Falena (Italian for “moth”). Her designers come from all over. “I have a designer from Montana and one from Stockholm.”

“Sourcing globally,” her announcement claimed, “Nicole has expertly curated heirloom-worthy jewelry, home goods and gifts from the U.S., Sweden, France, and Italy, amongst others.”

The store, at 51 Main Street, is Vallario’s first venture into bricks-and-mortar sales, having previously sold “by way of pop-up experiences”. If the Irvington store succeeds, she says, there may be more stores in the future.

With promotional support from the Rivertowns Chamber of Commerce, Falena joins a series of recent business openings in the rivertowns—openings that have been celebrated by local government. Irvington Mayor Brian Smith spoke at the opening. There was a certificate from the office of State Assembly member MaryJane Shimsky, andCounty Legislator David Imamura presented Vallario with a framed proclamation declaring that June 12 will henceforth be known in Westchester as Falena Day and celebrated in neon above the County Center in White Plains.