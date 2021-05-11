Community News
New Principal at Sleepy Hollow High School Named

Deborah Brand
May 11, 2021

By Rick Pezzullo—

A new principal has been chosen to lead Sleepy Hollow High School. Deborah Brand will succeed Dr. Tracey Smith at the start of the 2021-22 school year.

Rotary Duck Derby in Tarrytown

Brand joins Public Schools of the Tarrytowns from the Highland Falls-Fort Montgomery Central School District in Orange County, where she has served as high school principal since 2017.

“We are thrilled to have Ms. Brand join our administrative team as the new principal of Sleepy Hollow High School,” said Superintendent of Schools Chris Borsari. “Her range of experience in the classroom and as an administrator, combined with her leadership in several areas that are priorities in our district, make her an ideal addition to our district and I look forward to her partnership.”

Brand, who is currently a doctoral candidate in Educational Leadership at CUNY-Hunter College, previously served as assistant principal at Yorktown High School for four years, where she supervised and evaluated general education and special education English and Social Studies teachers, the Guidance Department and the Music Department, among other responsibilities.

Earlier in her educational career, Brand taught English, served as an English Department chair and coached basketball in several schools in New York, New Jersey and Louisiana.

Brand said everyone she came in contact with during the interview process expressed tremendous pride for the school, the district and the community.

“The district embraces the idea that growth and improvement are essential in addressing the challenges that students and families face today,” Brand said. “That kind of mindset mirrors my own as an educator and as a person. I hope that I will be able to help Sleepy Hollow High School and Tarrytown UFSD meet the needs of all our stakeholders, and I cannot wait to learn from and with the people of Tarrytown.”

