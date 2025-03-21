New Principal Appointed at Washington Irving Intermediate School

March 21, 2025

By Rick Pezzullo—

The Public Schools of the Tarrytowns looked at a neighboring school district to land a new principal for Washington Irving Intermediate School.

The Board of Education recently announced the appointment of Narelys Pagan, the current assistant principal at Anne M. Dorner Middle School in Ossining, to lead Washington Irving.

Support our Sponsors



“Ms. Pagan brings a wealth of experience in student advocacy and academic excellence to the Tarrytown school community,” said Dr. Raymond Sanchez, Superintendent of the Public Schools of the Tarrytowns, who also was an administrator in Ossining prior to heading south to Sleepy Hollow. “We warmly welcome her and look forward to her leadership in fostering a culture of excellence, and student-centered learning at Washington Irving Intermediate School.”

Pagan holds a master’s degree in TESOL from Lehman College and a master’s in school leadership from Touro College. She is a bilingual educator and community advocate who values strong relationships between schools and families.

She is credited with spearheading initiatives in Ossining that led to an increase in student achievement and school pride.

“Ever since I started teaching and leading the elementary school level, I have been passionate about my commitment to three things: maximizing individual student performance, inspiring students’ interest, and instilling a sense of self-worth among all students,” Pagan said. “I am thrilled to join the Public Schools of Tarrytown’s family. I am looking forward to building strong connections with the community, parents, teachers, staff, and the students of Washington Irving Intermediate School. I truly believe, United We Teach, United We Uplift and United We Love.”