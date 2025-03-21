Support our Sponsors
Donate to The Hudson Independent
School News
Top News

New Principal Appointed at Washington Irving Intermediate School

• Bookmarks: 19

TUFSD First Day of School 2024
March 21, 2025

By Rick Pezzullo—

The Public Schools of the Tarrytowns looked at a neighboring school district to land a new principal for Washington Irving Intermediate School.

The Board of Education recently announced the appointment of Narelys Pagan, the current assistant principal at Anne M. Dorner Middle School in Ossining, to lead Washington Irving.

Support our Sponsors
  • Gym Cats - gymnastics in Westchester County
  • Gullotta House 10th Anniversary Celebration

“Ms. Pagan brings a wealth of experience in student advocacy and academic excellence to the Tarrytown school community,” said Dr. Raymond Sanchez, Superintendent of the Public Schools of the Tarrytowns, who also was an administrator in Ossining prior to heading south to Sleepy Hollow. “We warmly welcome her and look forward to her leadership in fostering a culture of excellence, and student-centered learning at Washington Irving Intermediate School.”

Pagan holds a master’s degree in TESOL from Lehman College and a master’s in school leadership from Touro College. She is a bilingual educator and community advocate who values strong relationships between schools and families.

She is credited with spearheading initiatives in Ossining that led to an increase in student achievement and school pride.

“Ever since I started teaching and leading the elementary school level, I have been passionate about my commitment to three things: maximizing individual student performance, inspiring students’ interest, and instilling a sense of self-worth among all students,” Pagan said. “I am thrilled to join the Public Schools of Tarrytown’s family. I am looking forward to building strong connections with the community, parents, teachers, staff, and the students of Washington Irving Intermediate School. I truly believe, United We Teach, United We Uplift and United We Love.”

 

Read or leave a comment on this story...

Support our Sponsors
  • Andrea Martone - Sleepy Hollow real estate
  • Piccola Trattoria open for brunch - Dobbs Ferry
  • Newington Cropsey Birds 2025 art show
New Principal Appointed at Washington Irving Intermediate School

New Principal Appointed at Washington Irving Intermediate School

March 21, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- The Public Schools of the Tarrytowns looked at a neighboring school district to land a new principal...
Read More
“Tesla Takedown” Movement Takes to Streets in Westchester

“Tesla Takedown” Movement Takes to Streets in Westchester

March 20, 2025
By Susan Treiman--- Protestors gathered outside the White Plains Tesla dealership Tuesday to oppose the policies of Tesla CEO Elon...
Read More
Phelps Recertified as Advanced Thrombectomy-Capable Stroke Center

Phelps Recertified as Advanced Thrombectomy-Capable Stroke Center

March 20, 2025
Northwell Phelps Hospital has been recertified as an Advanced Thrombectomy-Capable Stroke Center by The Joint Commission, maintaining the prestigious Gold Seal of...
Read More
Hastings-on-Hudson Officials Reject Pipeline Projects

Hastings-on-Hudson Officials Reject Pipeline Projects

March 19, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- The Village of Hastings-on-Hudson Board of Trustees unanimously voted Tuesday to reject two controversial gas pipeline projects....
Read More
Tarrytown’s 2025 Saint Patrick’s Day Parade

Tarrytown’s 2025 Saint Patrick’s Day Parade

March 16, 2025
The weather in the Hudson Valley, fickle of late, was kind enough to allow dozens of motorcycles, fire trucks, marching...
Read More
Former Congresswoman Nita Lowey Remembered as a ‘Tireless Fighter’

Former Congresswoman Nita Lowey Remembered as a ‘Tireless Fighter’

March 16, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- Nita Lowey, who served in Congress for 32 years and was the first woman to chair the...
Read More
Rivertowns Playhouse Announces 2025 Summer Festival Lineup

Rivertowns Playhouse Announces 2025 Summer Festival Lineup

March 16, 2025
What the Constitution Means to Me (July 5 – July 27) & Ian McKellen’s Acting Shakespeare(August 2 – August 24) Rivertowns Playhouse,...
Read More
Local Democrats Fire Up Their Base at a Patriots Park Rally

Local Democrats Fire Up Their Base at a Patriots Park Rally

March 15, 2025
By Barrett Seaman-- No one throws a more energetic political rally than big labor, and the event held in Tarrytown’s...
Read More
Opposition Mounts to Con Edison’s Rate Increase Requests

Opposition Mounts to Con Edison’s Rate Increase Requests

March 14, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- Customers have been complaining about rising electricity and gas rates in recent months, and that chorus is...
Read More
‘Tis of Thee

‘Tis of Thee

March 13, 2025
'TIS OF THEE: Flags of red, white and blue; cards of green or gold By Krista Madsen I’m increasingly despairing about the...
Read More
19 recommended
print iconPrint
0 notes
793 views
bookmark icon