New Pedestrian/Bike Thruway Overpass Now In Place

June 29, 2024

By Barrett Seaman—

Sometime in the wee hours of Saturday morning, two giant cranes lumbered out onto South Broadway where it passes over the New York Thruway (I-87/287) and picked up the 270-ft. long, mega-ton pedestrian/bicycle bridge that crews have been piecing together on the southbound inner lane for the past month and lowered it into place on abutments on either side of the Thruway. (see: https://thehudsonindependent.com/pedestrian-bridge-project-to-close-lanes-on-cuomo-bridge/).

The operation took all night, starting at 10:00 p.m. Friday, when traffic on Broadway was limited to one lane out of four and intermittently stopped altogether as crews maneuvered the giant structure into place.

Support our Sponsors







At 16 feet wide and 15 feet tall, the passageway is expansive enough to accommodate emergency vehicles if needed. The Thruway Authority (TA) calls it “the centerpiece of a multifaceted project to extend the Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge side path one mile south to Lyndhurst Mansion.” Eventually, it will serve as a link between the RiverWalk that runs from Kingsland Point in Sleepy Hollow through Tarrytown and along the Metro North tracks from the current site of the Washington Irving Boat Club to the bridge.

“The project will also add a second left turn lane from South Broadway to the southbound Thruway entrance ramp,” according to the TA, “and install a traffic signal on Route 9 at Paulding Avenue to make it safer to turn left, among other improvements for residents, motorists, visitors, and area businesses.”

Later this summer and into the early fall, crews will relocate Tarrytown’s water main onto the existing vehicle bridge (rte. 9), repair and resurface Route 9 from 119 to just beyond Gracemere Lane, then re-strip the roadway to add the second left turn lane on southbound Route 9, and landscape the top of Paulding Avenue.

All this is supposed to be done by the end of the year.

For details on traffic plans, see: https://www.thruway.ny.gov/oursystem/route9/index.html