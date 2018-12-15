New Parking Spaces Available—and Just in Time!

By Barrett Seaman

Just as the holiday shopping season is coming to a peak, Tarrytown Village Administrator Richard Slingerland announced that 35 additional parking spaces were available. Following lengthy negotiations, the village signed a stipulation agreement with the owners of the former Citibank branch at the top of Main Street where it meets Broadway. As of 5:30 p.m.Friday, the spaces are open to public use—for free…at least through the shopping season, as it is for all village spaces during December.

“The Village Board has been negotiating through our attorneys for access to the lot for several months now,” Slingerland told The Hudson Independent, “and had major progress take place this week. Today, I signed off on the stipulation agreement that gave us access.”

All 35 spaces will be available to the public for the next four months, after which 21 of them will remain permanently as public parking.