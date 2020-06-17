NEW MOBILE AUDIO TOUR FOR WALKERS AND BIKERS

THESE EASILY ACCESSIBLE TOURS WILL ENHANCE EXPERIENCE FOR BOTH WALKERS AND BIKERS ON NEW GOVERNOR MARIO M. CUOMO BRIDGE PATH

Tours Can Be Enjoyed at Home or While Socially Distanced Crossing the Bridge

TARRYTOWN, NY (June 17, 2020) – When Governor Andrew Cuomo opened the new shared use path on the Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge on Monday, he announced that free mobile audio tours for walkers and bikers across the path are now available for download.

Both of the new tours are designed to enhance the path experience with stories about bridge construction, local history, the Hudson Valley’s connection to art and the Hudson River environment. Travelers will be able to safely access the stories hands-free on their mobile devices while walking or cycling on the path.

The two tours are timed differently for walkers and bikers. To walk the 3.6-mile path takes about 80 minutes, while a bike ride across the span takes only about 20 minutes. No matter your pace, the geo-located tours adjust to your speed.

Bikers and walkers can stop on their way over the bridge to rest and enjoy panoramic views of the Hudson River from six overlooks on the path. As the user starts moving again, the audio tours pick up where they left off.

The New York State Thruway Authority partnered with Historic Hudson River Towns (HHRT), a non-profit consortium of riverfront municipalities, and TravelStorys to develop the audio tours. The New NY Bridge Community Benefits Program awarded Historic Hudson River Towns a grant for the project.

“Historic Hudson River Towns has had two great partners in the development of all the mobile audio tours we are launching this summer,” said HHRT Chairman Phil Zegarelli, Village Manager of Briarcliff Manor. “TravelStorysGPS has provided the technical know-how and vision to make it all possible. The New York State Thruway Authority has provided funding and guidance, working especially hard on the walking and biking tours across the bridge. We know the path tours will be a major attraction, drawing residents and visitors out to enjoy the beauty of the bridge while they hear about the history and wonders of the river we all love so much.”

In addition to the path tours, HHRT will launch a new driving tour on June 24 that features its 16 member communities in Westchester and Rockland Counties in a loop that crosses both the new Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge and the Bear Mountain Bridge. Other upcoming HHRT tours include walking tours of Irvington, Tarrytown, Sleepy Hollow and Nyack, and artist Edward Hopper’s Nyack.