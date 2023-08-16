Sponsor
Donate to The Hudson Independent
Tarrytown News

New Medical Director for TVAC

Dr. Lawrence Goldstein takes over as TVAC Medical Director
August 16, 2023

            After 40 years of service to the Tarrytown Volunteer Ambulance Corps as Medical Director to the board, Dr. Emil J. Nigro has stepped down. Dr. Lawrence W. Goldstein will now fill that role.

            In making the announcement, Alaric Young, Chairman of the Board of Directors, said,  “We wish to thank Dr. Nigro for over four decades of guidance and friendship as our Medical Director.  With his knowledge of the EMS community, he had unique insight and helped us shape TVAC now and into the future.  We will miss his warmth, humor, and genuine caring, and wish him many happy years of writing his novels by the seashore.  We know that Dr. Goldstein, who has been a board member for 25 years, will be a great Medical Director for TVAC going forward.”

Sponsor
Work for The Hud Indy

            Dr. Goldstein is an active member of the community. He is the school physician for Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow and has been practicing in Tarrytown for over 30 years. He received the Family Physician of the Year Award in 2021 for his work during COVID.

            He noted that, “Dr. Nigro left big shoes to fill and we are grateful for all his advice over the years. I am honored to follow in his footsteps and appreciate all the support and trust shown to me by the community over the years.”

            The Tarrytown Volunteer Ambulance Corps has provided emergency medical services 24/7 to anyone in need at any time in the community since 1967. For more information, including how to become a volunteer, call 914-631-6469 or log onto tarrytownvac.org.

Read or leave a comment on this story...

Sponsor
Andrea Martone - Tarrytown, Sleepy Hollow real estate agent
New Medical Director for TVAC

New Medical Director for TVAC

August 16, 2023
            After 40 years of service to the Tarrytown Volunteer Ambulance Corps as Medical Director...
Read More
Irvington School Year Calendar

Irvington School Year Calendar

August 16, 2023
August 8/30-31 Superintendent’s Conference Day (no students) September 9/5 Schools open 9/25 Yom Kippur (schools closed) October 10/9 Columbus Day/Indigenous...
Read More
Protesters and Pols Urge Governor Hochul to Stop Holtec’s Dumping Plan

Protesters and Pols Urge Governor Hochul to Stop Holtec’s Dumping Plan

August 15, 2023
By Barrett Seaman— In advance of what was expected to be an appearance by Governor Kathy Hochul at a forum...
Read More
Register for sleepy Hollow Fall Sports

Register for sleepy Hollow Fall Sports

August 15, 2023
Registration is open for fall sports clinics brought to you by Sleepy Hollow Recreation and US Sport Group: Soccer clinics at Devries...
Read More
Community Mourns Loss of Beloved Photographer Golden

Community Mourns Loss of Beloved Photographer Golden

August 14, 2023
By Rick Pezzullo - The Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow communities are mourning the sudden loss of Joseph Golden. Golden, a...
Read More
The Greening

The Greening

August 13, 2023
THE GREENING: The second installment of a color trilogy By Krista Madsen– I played with shades of blue in my water trilogy, now...
Read More
Wanted–Dead: The Dreaded Spotted Lanternfly

Wanted–Dead: The Dreaded Spotted Lanternfly

August 12, 2023
By Jeff Wilson--      CJ Reilly and a cadre of “arborists in training” were on a mission. Reilly, Director of...
Read More
Winning $400K Lottery Ticket Sold in Tarrytown

Winning $400K Lottery Ticket Sold in Tarrytown

August 10, 2023
By Rick Pezzullo--- It wasn’t the $1.5 billion jackpot, but one lucky winner in the area is taking home a...
Read More
State-sponsored Bike Tour Makes Dobbs Ferry One of its Stops

State-sponsored Bike Tour Makes Dobbs Ferry One of its Stops

August 8, 2023
Throughout Friday, they came from out of the north, in packs of 20 or more, in smaller clutches and alone....
Read More
Bridging the US/Ukraine Gap, One Shoebox at a Time

Bridging the US/Ukraine Gap, One Shoebox at a Time

August 6, 2023
By Aurora Rose Horn-- Meet Shaye Kirman, a 17-year-old rising high school senior from New York City who has found...
Read More
print iconPrint
0 notes
10 views
bookmark icon