New Medical Director for TVAC

August 16, 2023

After 40 years of service to the Tarrytown Volunteer Ambulance Corps as Medical Director to the board, Dr. Emil J. Nigro has stepped down. Dr. Lawrence W. Goldstein will now fill that role.

In making the announcement, Alaric Young, Chairman of the Board of Directors, said, “We wish to thank Dr. Nigro for over four decades of guidance and friendship as our Medical Director. With his knowledge of the EMS community, he had unique insight and helped us shape TVAC now and into the future. We will miss his warmth, humor, and genuine caring, and wish him many happy years of writing his novels by the seashore. We know that Dr. Goldstein, who has been a board member for 25 years, will be a great Medical Director for TVAC going forward.”

Dr. Goldstein is an active member of the community. He is the school physician for Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow and has been practicing in Tarrytown for over 30 years. He received the Family Physician of the Year Award in 2021 for his work during COVID.

He noted that, “Dr. Nigro left big shoes to fill and we are grateful for all his advice over the years. I am honored to follow in his footsteps and appreciate all the support and trust shown to me by the community over the years.”

The Tarrytown Volunteer Ambulance Corps has provided emergency medical services 24/7 to anyone in need at any time in the community since 1967. For more information, including how to become a volunteer, call 914-631-6469 or log onto tarrytownvac.org.