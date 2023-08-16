Tarrytown News New Medical Director for TVAC Published 30 mins ago30 mins ago Dr. Lawrence Goldstein takes over as TVAC Medical Director August 16, 2023 After 40 years of service to the Tarrytown Volunteer Ambulance Corps as Medical Director to the board, Dr. Emil J. Nigro has stepped down. Dr. Lawrence W. Goldstein will now fill that role. In making the announcement, Alaric Young, Chairman of the Board of Directors, said, “We wish to thank Dr. Nigro for over four decades of guidance and friendship as our Medical Director. With his knowledge of the EMS community, he had unique insight and helped us shape TVAC now and into the future. We will miss his warmth, humor, and genuine caring, and wish him many happy years of writing his novels by the seashore. We know that Dr. Goldstein, who has been a board member for 25 years, will be a great Medical Director for TVAC going forward.”Sponsor Dr. Goldstein is an active member of the community. He is the school physician for Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow and has been practicing in Tarrytown for over 30 years. He received the Family Physician of the Year Award in 2021 for his work during COVID. He noted that, “Dr. Nigro left big shoes to fill and we are grateful for all his advice over the years. I am honored to follow in his footsteps and appreciate all the support and trust shown to me by the community over the years.” The Tarrytown Volunteer Ambulance Corps has provided emergency medical services 24/7 to anyone in need at any time in the community since 1967. For more information, including how to become a volunteer, call 914-631-6469 or log onto tarrytownvac.org. Read or leave a comment on this story...Sponsor Tarrytown News New Medical Director for TVAC August 16, 2023 After 40 years of service to the Tarrytown Volunteer Ambulance Corps as Medical Director... Read More Irvington News Irvington School Year Calendar August 16, 2023 August 8/30-31 Superintendent’s Conference Day (no students) September 9/5 Schools open 9/25 Yom Kippur (schools closed) October 10/9 Columbus Day/Indigenous... Read More Environmental News Protesters and Pols Urge Governor Hochul to Stop Holtec’s Dumping Plan August 15, 2023 By Barrett Seaman— In advance of what was expected to be an appearance by Governor Kathy Hochul at a forum... Read More Sleepy Hollow News Register for sleepy Hollow Fall Sports August 15, 2023 Registration is open for fall sports clinics brought to you by Sleepy Hollow Recreation and US Sport Group: Soccer clinics at Devries... Read More Community NewsTarrytown News Community Mourns Loss of Beloved Photographer Golden August 14, 2023 By Rick Pezzullo - The Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow communities are mourning the sudden loss of Joseph Golden. Golden, a... Read More Environmental NewsLifestyles The Greening August 13, 2023 THE GREENING: The second installment of a color trilogy By Krista Madsen– I played with shades of blue in my water trilogy, now... Read More Environmental News Wanted–Dead: The Dreaded Spotted Lanternfly August 12, 2023 By Jeff Wilson-- CJ Reilly and a cadre of “arborists in training” were on a mission. Reilly, Director of... Read More Community NewsTarrytown NewsTop News Winning $400K Lottery Ticket Sold in Tarrytown August 10, 2023 By Rick Pezzullo--- It wasn’t the $1.5 billion jackpot, but one lucky winner in the area is taking home a... Read More Community NewsDobbs Ferry News State-sponsored Bike Tour Makes Dobbs Ferry One of its Stops August 8, 2023 Throughout Friday, they came from out of the north, in packs of 20 or more, in smaller clutches and alone.... Read More Community News Bridging the US/Ukraine Gap, One Shoebox at a Time August 6, 2023 By Aurora Rose Horn-- Meet Shaye Kirman, a 17-year-old rising high school senior from New York City who has found... Read More ShareShareTweetSharePin itCopy linkEmailPrint