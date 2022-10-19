New Job For The Headless Horseman

October 19, 2022

By Barrett Seaman–

Sleepy Hollow’s iconic Headless Horseman has got a new—and appropriate–job: headhunting.

The Business Council of Westchester (BCW) has hired (or rather borrowed) Washington Irving’s legendary phantom to solicit applicants for jobs offered by companies in the county—big ones, including Regeneron and Tomkins Excavating to start with, along with a couple of law firms, Maier Markey and Justic LLP and Cuddy & Feder LLP. Here’s how it works:

Before the show starts, moviegoers at either of the non-profit Picture House Regional Film Centers (in Bronxville or Pelham) will see a startling, bright orange image of the horseman along with the caption: “SEARCHING FOR A NEW JOB DOES’T HAVE TO BE SCARY.”

Anyone in the audience interested in pursuing a new job can either scan a QR code or log into westchesterwantsyou.com. The BCW will capture their contact information and areas of employment interest and then provide them with a list of career opportunities available at the featured employees.

There are no fees involved, as The Picture House is offering the feature as a public service.

The campaign, which launched in September, is a partnership with Historic Hudson Valley and the The Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze at the Van Cortlandt Manor in Croton-on-Hudson. Besides being a fellow nonprofit, The Picture House audiences have demographic profiles, education levels and household incomes that match many of the job openings currently available. The BCW will be adding more employers as the campaign continues.

