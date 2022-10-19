Advertisement
  • The Schindler Cleaning Companies - Shrinkwrap
  • The Legend - Cirque Performance
Community News
Westchester News

New Job For The Headless Horseman

• Bookmarks: 10

October 19, 2022

By Barrett Seaman–

Sleepy Hollow’s iconic Headless Horseman has got a new—and appropriate–job: headhunting.

The Business Council of Westchester (BCW) has hired (or rather borrowed) Washington Irving’s legendary phantom to solicit applicants for jobs offered by companies in the county—big ones, including Regeneron and Tomkins Excavating to start with, along with a couple of law firms, Maier Markey and Justic LLP and Cuddy & Feder LLP.  Here’s how it works:

Before the show starts, moviegoers at either of the non-profit Picture House Regional Film Centers (in Bronxville or Pelham) will see a startling, bright orange image of the horseman along with the caption: “SEARCHING FOR A NEW JOB DOES’T HAVE TO BE SCARY.”

Anyone in the audience interested in pursuing a new job can either scan a QR code or log into westchesterwantsyou.com. The BCW will capture their contact information and areas of employment interest and then provide them with a list of career opportunities available at the featured employees.

There are no fees involved, as The Picture House is offering the feature as a public service.

The campaign, which launched in September, is a partnership with Historic Hudson Valley and the The Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze at the Van Cortlandt Manor in Croton-on-Hudson. Besides being a fellow nonprofit, The Picture House audiences have demographic profiles, education levels and household incomes that match many of the job openings currently available. The BCW will be adding more employers as the campaign continues.

Standing Up To Bullies: The Play

Standing Up To Bullies: The Play

October 19, 2022
By Jeff Wilson--      Emma Silverman is fighting back against bullying – by playing a bully. The 13-year-old from Irvington...
Read More
Policy-Focused Debate For The 92nd State Assembly Seat

Policy-Focused Debate For The 92nd State Assembly Seat

October 19, 2022
By Barrett Seaman-- The debate between Democrat MaryJane Shimsky and Republican/Conservative Carlo Valente on Monday, October 17 was a familiar...
Read More
Tarrytown Hearing On Accessory Dwelling Units Draws Mixed Reactions

Tarrytown Hearing On Accessory Dwelling Units Draws Mixed Reactions

October 19, 2022
By Rick Pezzullo-- A proposed amendment to the Village of Tarrytown’s Zoning Code to allow accessory dwelling units was met...
Read More
TaSH Vendors Team Up With High School To Distribute Surplus Food

TaSH Vendors Team Up With High School To Distribute Surplus Food

October 15, 2022
By Barrett Seaman— All seven of the local farmers and one baker who regularly set up shop at the Saturday...
Read More
Irvington Superintendent Rips Football Team 9/11 Tribute

Irvington Superintendent Rips Football Team 9/11 Tribute

October 15, 2022
By Rick Pezzullo--- Irvington Superintendent of Schools Kristopher Harrison took issue last week with the varsity football team’s tribute to...
Read More
Few Holds Barred in District 17 Debate

Few Holds Barred in District 17 Debate

October 13, 2022
By Barrett Seaman-- If the degree of feistiness by both parties in a League of Women Voters debate is an...
Read More
1972 Champion Sleepy Hollow Football Team Celebrates 50-Year Anniversary

1972 Champion Sleepy Hollow Football Team Celebrates 50-Year Anniversary

October 13, 2022
By Rick Pezzullo--- When members of the 1972 Sleepy Hollow High School varsity football team got together Oct. 8 at...
Read More
Humorist Paula Poundstone’s ‘Never Ending Tour’ Returns to Tarrytown

Humorist Paula Poundstone’s ‘Never Ending Tour’ Returns to Tarrytown

October 12, 2022
By W.B. King-- When asked what’s going through her mind when performing, comedian Paula Poundstone paused for a moment before...
Read More
Sleepy Hollow Street Fair Draws Thousands To Beekman Avenue

Sleepy Hollow Street Fair Draws Thousands To Beekman Avenue

October 9, 2022
By Robert Kimmel-- Beekman Avenue, Sleepy Hollow's main street, became a huge outdoor market Saturday, bringing thousands of visitors to...
Read More
