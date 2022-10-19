Community NewsWestchester News New Job For The Headless Horseman Published 8 hours ago8h ago • Bookmarks: 10 October 19, 2022 By Barrett Seaman– Sleepy Hollow’s iconic Headless Horseman has got a new—and appropriate–job: headhunting. The Business Council of Westchester (BCW) has hired (or rather borrowed) Washington Irving’s legendary phantom to solicit applicants for jobs offered by companies in the county—big ones, including Regeneron and Tomkins Excavating to start with, along with a couple of law firms, Maier Markey and Justic LLP and Cuddy & Feder LLP. Here’s how it works:Advertisement Before the show starts, moviegoers at either of the non-profit Picture House Regional Film Centers (in Bronxville or Pelham) will see a startling, bright orange image of the horseman along with the caption: “SEARCHING FOR A NEW JOB DOES’T HAVE TO BE SCARY.” Anyone in the audience interested in pursuing a new job can either scan a QR code or log into westchesterwantsyou.com. The BCW will capture their contact information and areas of employment interest and then provide them with a list of career opportunities available at the featured employees. There are no fees involved, as The Picture House is offering the feature as a public service. The campaign, which launched in September, is a partnership with Historic Hudson Valley and the The Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze at the Van Cortlandt Manor in Croton-on-Hudson. Besides being a fellow nonprofit, The Picture House audiences have demographic profiles, education levels and household incomes that match many of the job openings currently available. The BCW will be adding more employers as the campaign continues. Read or leave a comment on this story... Community NewsHealth NewsSchool News Standing Up To Bullies: The Play October 19, 2022 By Jeff Wilson-- Emma Silverman is fighting back against bullying – by playing a bully. The 13-year-old from Irvington... Read More Government & PoliticsTop News Policy-Focused Debate For The 92nd State Assembly Seat October 19, 2022 By Barrett Seaman-- The debate between Democrat MaryJane Shimsky and Republican/Conservative Carlo Valente on Monday, October 17 was a familiar... Read More Tarrytown News Tarrytown Hearing On Accessory Dwelling Units Draws Mixed Reactions October 19, 2022 By Rick Pezzullo-- A proposed amendment to the Village of Tarrytown’s Zoning Code to allow accessory dwelling units was met... Read More Community NewsWestchester News New Job For The Headless Horseman October 19, 2022 By Barrett Seaman-- Sleepy Hollow’s iconic Headless Horseman has got a new—and appropriate--job: headhunting. The Business Council of Westchester (BCW)... Read More Community NewsSleepy Hollow NewsTarrytown News TaSH Vendors Team Up With High School To Distribute Surplus Food October 15, 2022 By Barrett Seaman— All seven of the local farmers and one baker who regularly set up shop at the Saturday... Read More Community NewsIrvington NewsRivertowns SportsSchool News Irvington Superintendent Rips Football Team 9/11 Tribute October 15, 2022 By Rick Pezzullo--- Irvington Superintendent of Schools Kristopher Harrison took issue last week with the varsity football team’s tribute to... Read More Government & PoliticsTop News Few Holds Barred in District 17 Debate October 13, 2022 By Barrett Seaman-- If the degree of feistiness by both parties in a League of Women Voters debate is an... Read More Rivertowns SportsSleepy Hollow NewsTarrytown NewsTop News 1972 Champion Sleepy Hollow Football Team Celebrates 50-Year Anniversary October 13, 2022 By Rick Pezzullo--- When members of the 1972 Sleepy Hollow High School varsity football team got together Oct. 8 at... Read More Arts & Entertainment Humorist Paula Poundstone’s ‘Never Ending Tour’ Returns to Tarrytown October 12, 2022 By W.B. King-- When asked what’s going through her mind when performing, comedian Paula Poundstone paused for a moment before... Read More Community NewsSleepy Hollow News Sleepy Hollow Street Fair Draws Thousands To Beekman Avenue October 9, 2022 By Robert Kimmel-- Beekman Avenue, Sleepy Hollow's main street, became a huge outdoor market Saturday, bringing thousands of visitors to... Read More 10 recommendedShareShareTweetSharePin itCopy linkEmailPrint