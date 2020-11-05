New In Dobbs Ferry: A Separate Sewer Tax

November 5, 2020

By Robert Kimmel–

Dobbs Ferry property owners have begun receiving bills on a village service never before separately taxed: its sewer system. The Village Board of Trustees last March adopted the tax charge in conjunction with what it labeled the Sewer Rent Program.

Money to pay for the sewer system previously came out of its General Fund. However, the newly specified tax charge is aimed at paying for expected additional outlays by Dobbs Ferry for its upkeep, as well as having all property owners—including the village’s non-profits–pay their fair share.

“As we contend with an aging system that continues to demand significant investment for repairs and maintenance in order to keep our community clean and healthy, it is important to distribute these costs across all users of the system,” the Village explained in an accompanying message. “Prior to the new bill, some 40% of Dobbs Ferry property was exempt from contributing to the funding of our public services.”

That is no longer the case, at least for the sewer system. “By establishing a separate sewer fund, all users of the system share the costs and contribute to the repair and maintenance of the system,” the Village notes. The amount of the tax bill is based on a property’s use of water.“A small household that does not use much water, and therefore uses the sewers less, will be paying much less than a large institution that has greater impact on our system,” said the explanatory note from the Village Administrator. “This fee structure is both fair, and it incentivizes responsible water use and encourages conservation.”

Proceeds from the new tax will be used to create a fund. “When a sewage line unexpectedly breaks, the costs for repair can be in the tens of thousands while complete replacement can run into the millions,” explained the letter. “The sewer fund allows for better planning, dedicated capital project allocation and clear expenditure reporting under the separate fund.”

The sewer tax will be billed every four months. The bills originate from Suez Water, the private company that supplies water to Dobbs Ferry. If a residence or building is not connected to the Village water system, either because it uses a separate septic system or has a separately metered irrigation system, it may qualify for a full or partial exemption.

Westchester County residents also pay a yearly tax bill that includes an item for the County’s sewage treatment plants’ maintenance for each community. However, those tax charges do not cover the servicing of village-owned sewer lines.