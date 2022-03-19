New Idea: a Student run News Program about the Town

By Barrett Seaman— A diverse group of some 20 people, said to represent 175,000 largely undocumented workers, are en route...Read More
We are looking for mentors with background in journalism and students who would like to host a monthly news program about the town. Please e-mail pfeiner@greenburghny.com if interested
Most people move to Greenburgh because of our excellent schools and the fantastic educational opportunities offered to students. Although the town is independent of the school districts we have tried, over the years, to complement the work the school districts offer students. Town Clerk Judith Beville and I have co-sponsored an excellent summer internship program for students for over a dozen years. Last year we expanded programs for young people by offering students the opportunity to work with the Zuckerberg Institute -students have helped struggling Greenburgh businesses survive–using their social media and creative skills. Thsee programs continue in 2022. The Theodore Young Community Center also offers students great opportunities to excel.
A new idea: Would like to start a student run news program about the town. Students will host a monthly cable TV news program about Greenburgh. They will report on the work of the Town Board and of different departments in town government. the student news network will provide viewers with info on local controversies and proposed legislation. They will interview civic leaders and residents and could also provide viewers with commentary. They will give viewers both sides of issues. Their news stories will not be censored by the town –we hope the student journalists will be fair and objective and provide residents with a source of good local news. We also want to teach the students about journalism, provide students who are interested in the field with a great learning opportunity.
To make this happen, we need student reporters. And, we need mentors who have experience in journalism. E mail me at pfeiner@greenburghny.com if you are interested. Students interested in this opportunity should also advise what grades they are in. We may want to create different Greenburgh student news network programs for students at different grades. Mentors should highlight their background. You can call me at 438 1343 (cell) to discuss.
The success of our democracy requires scrutiny of government actions. The more oversight the better. Creating a new student news network could be an exciting initaitive. Want to emphasize that Greenburgh student news network reporters will work with mentors and there will be no effort by town officials to influence the reporting.
PAUL FEINER
Greenburgh Town Supervisor
