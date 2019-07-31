New Fireboat is Christened in Tarrytown with Fanfare

by Kevin Brown –

Due to the important location of Tarrytown to the Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge and the work that village firefighters have done on the river during past emergencies, the brave and dedicated troupe now will be working with state-of-the-art equipment.

Tarrytown firefighters, local officials and state officials turned out last month with residents to experience the traditional smashing of a bottle of champagne to christen a new fireboat, a tradition dating back to ancient Greece.

State Senator Andrea Stewart-Cousins joined the ceremony to thank the Tarrytown Fire Department for their work and remind people of the large responsibility they undertake as the first responding agency for emergencies that arise on and around the bridge, in addition to boating mishaps.

State Assemblyman Tom Abinanti was instrumental in raising the funds necessary for the correct ship that could get the job done right. “We hope we never have to deploy the new fireboat, but when it is sent out on emergency situations, it is vital that the men and women who respond first are as safe as possible and have every tool at their disposal to be effective,” Abinanti told the crowd.

The money for the new boat was awarded from the State and Municipal Facilities Program which is paid for through the state budget, according to Abinanti.