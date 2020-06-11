New Executive Director Named at Phelps Hospital Northwell Health

By Rick Pezzullo

Phelps Hospital Northwell Health has announced that former interim (acting) Executive Director Eileen Egan, RN, JD, will lead the hospital as its permanent Executive Director, effective immediately.

Egan first joined Phelps in 1981 as a charge nurse in the Intensive Care/ Critical Care and Medical/ Surgical Units. She has been a clinician, administrator and team leader throughout her tenure, which included 17 years as a nurse in the Emergency Department. After pursuing a career in law, she returned to Phelps in 2006 and has since succeeded in positions with progressive responsibilities.

Most recently, Egan served as vice president of administration, where she oversaw the risk management radiology, physical and occupational therapy, hyperbaric medicine, wound healing, cardiovascular respiratory, speech and hearing and sleep departments. She also served as director of quality assurance and risk management, corporate compliance officer, chief of the Corporate Compliance Committee and assistant vice president.

As Westchester County became New York’s epicenter of COVID-19, hospital officials stated Egan “demonstrated incredible grace under pressure and her response was immeasurably valuable to dealing with a significant patient surge while keeping patients and team members safe.”

Egan has been the recipient of the Phelps Star Award for outstanding service, commitment and attitude and she was nominated for Nurse of Distinction at Phelps and Emergency Nurse of the Year in Westchester County. She’s also a certified emergency nurse (CEN) and certified in pediatric advanced life support (PALS) and advanced cardiac life support (ACLS).

A resident of Mahopac, she holds a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the College of New Rochelle and received her Juris Doctorate from Pace University School of Law.