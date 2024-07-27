Support our Sponsors
New Eatery in Dobbs Ferry Offers Inspired Latin Cuisine

Full bar inside Mirabella Cocina Latina. (photo by Rick Pezzullo)
July 27, 2024

By Rick Pezzullo—

Anyone looking for Latin American cuisine and cocktails should look no further than Mirabella Cocina Latina, the new restaurant in Dobbs Ferry next to LOOK Dine-In Cinemas at Rivertowns Square on Hamilton Street.

Having been open for just two weeks, the eatery is already being well-received by

Dining area inside. (photo by Rick Pezzullo)

the community, according to Arturo Carrillo, who was brought in from Dallas, TX to establish the business.

“I fell in love with the place just by seeing it,” Carrillo said. “It has a homey feel with reasonable prices with a good ambiance. That’s who we are. I’m hoping the people in the community will embrace the concept and be happy with it.”

Owned by the same “mother company” as LOOK, Carrillo stressed the two businesses are separate entities with different cooks and servers. He said the only things they share are an ice machine and a dish pit.

The space has been empty since a previous restaurant closed in 2019. Another Mirabella exists on West 57th Street in Manhattan.

“The location chose us,” Carrillo said. “The person who designed this was a genius. It’s a place that has a full bar where you can see a television wherever you are sitting. To see an open kitchen—not everyone has that. We have an amazing coffee program.”

Mirabella also has a large party room suitable to handle up to 120 people for a birthday celebration or wedding reception.

“It’s very well-intended for special events,” Carrillo said.

The menu offers dishes from Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, Cuba, Peru and Venezuela. Carrillo stressed all the food is “made from scratch.”

“I don’t believe in having large menus,” Carrillo explained. “I like to have smaller menus that can rotate.”

Carrillo said all the drinks and cocktails available are “100% natural” with no syrups or processed fruits used.

“That’s part of the uniqueness of the bar environment,” he said.

Carrillo said Mirabella is planning to have special events with guest chefs and patio seating in the near future.

Mirabella is open for lunch and dinner Tuesday through Sunday. Lunch is served from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and dinner from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Brunch is available on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information, visit www.mirabellacocina.com.

 

 

