New “Earth Friendly” wine shop opens in Irvington

October 22, 2023

By Barrett Seaman—

Well-known in her native Tarrytown as an environmentalist, Rachel Tieger also knows her wines. After a 26-year career as a sales representative for major wine distributors, Tieger, co-chair of the Tarrytown Environmental Advisory Council (TEAC), has moved to the front line of the wine business by opening her own shop on Irvington’s Main Street.

Fittingly for an environmentalist, the new store, Savvy Sips, specializes in what Tieger calls “earth-friendly” wines, many of them organic or “bio-dynamic,” consistent with the currently popular “farm-to-table” culinary culture. Her wines are likely grown on small vineyards around the world. They sell in all price points.

Savvy Sips resides at 50 Main Street in a space previously occupied by Irvington Wines & Liquors, whose previous owner retired, offering Tieger a place to call home.

Her competition in town is Sherry & More, a high-end wine and spirits shop across the street and up a block. In Tieger’s view, the two are not direct competitors, in that Sherry & More’s proprietress, Judy, specializes in premium spirits (think single malt scotch or Grand Marnier). The winners of this competition are the customers who can avail themselves of a wide range of alcoholic beverages and at the same time, as Savvy Sips’ web site says, “relax with a good conscience.”