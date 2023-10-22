Irvington News New “Earth Friendly” wine shop opens in Irvington Published 4 hours ago4h ago • Bookmarks: 7 Savvy Sips' Rachel Teiger October 22, 2023 By Barrett Seaman— Well-known in her native Tarrytown as an environmentalist, Rachel Tieger also knows her wines. After a 26-year career as a sales representative for major wine distributors, Tieger, co-chair of the Tarrytown Environmental Advisory Council (TEAC), has moved to the front line of the wine business by opening her own shop on Irvington’s Main Street.Sponsor Fittingly for an environmentalist, the new store, Savvy Sips, specializes in what Tieger calls “earth-friendly” wines, many of them organic or “bio-dynamic,” consistent with the currently popular “farm-to-table” culinary culture. Her wines are likely grown on small vineyards around the world. They sell in all price points. Savvy Sips resides at 50 Main Street in a space previously occupied by Irvington Wines & Liquors, whose previous owner retired, offering Tieger a place to call home. Her competition in town is Sherry & More, a high-end wine and spirits shop across the street and up a block. In Tieger’s view, the two are not direct competitors, in that Sherry & More’s proprietress, Judy, specializes in premium spirits (think single malt scotch or Grand Marnier). The winners of this competition are the customers who can avail themselves of a wide range of alcoholic beverages and at the same time, as Savvy Sips’ web site says, “relax with a good conscience.” Read or leave a comment on this story...Sponsor Irvington News New “Earth Friendly” wine shop opens in Irvington October 22, 2023 By Barrett Seaman— Well-known in her native Tarrytown as an environmentalist, Rachel Tieger also knows her wines. After a 26-year... Read More Government & PoliticsTarrytown News Public Hearing Slated Monday for Apartment Plan Near Tarrytown Train Station October 20, 2023 By Rick Pezzullo--- A public hearing on a multi-family rental project proposed at 29 South Depot Plaza is scheduled to... Read More Community NewsHealth News Northwell Docs—And Their Patients—Extol the Virtues of New Breast Reconstruction Techniques October 20, 2023 By Jeff Wilson-- Scores of hopeful women filled the ballroom at Mount Kisco’s MTK Hotel on October 17 for... Read More Dobbs Ferry News Piccola’s Grand New Opening October 19, 2023 They were all there--the mayor, the new village administrator the state assemblywoman, candidates for local office and even the County... Read More Health News Mobile Unit Now Available to Deliver a Wide Range of Medical Services to the Disabled October 19, 2023 Westchester Institute for Human Development (WIHD) received a customized Mobile Medical Unit to facilitate delivery of care where the majority... Read More Government & PoliticsTarrytown NewsTop News Tarrytown Board of Trustees Candidates Tackle Issues at Forum October 18, 2023 By Rick Pezzullo--- Six candidates vying for three available seats on the Tarrytown Board of Trustees tackled a variety of... Read More Community NewsSleepy Hollow News Sleepy’s Wide-Awake Street Fair–2023 Edition October 17, 2023 By Barrett Seaman-- Postponing the annual Sleepy Hollow Street Fair by a day because of the lousy weather reports... Read More Dobbs Ferry NewsIrvington News SPOOKY TROLLEY Tickets Still Available October 17, 2023 The Rivertowns Chamber of Commerce presents the SPOOKY TROLLEY TOUR - a ghastly gathering of historical haunts and local legends... Read More Rivertowns Sports Hackley Football Coach Marks 50 Years on the Sidelines October 17, 2023 By Tom Pedulla--- Hasaan Sajid was a sophomore when he decided to give the Hackley football team a shot. Never... Read More Community NewsIrvington NewsTarrytown News Burglary Suspects Crash Getaway Car Near Lyndhurst; Two Remain on the Loose October 16, 2023 By Barrett Seaman-- Local social media sites were abuzz Monday morning with questions about a helicopter hovering in the vicinity... Read More 7 recommendedShareShareTweetSharePin itCopy linkEmailPrint