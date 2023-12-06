Sponsor
Sleepy Hollow News
Tarrytown News

New Early Learning Center Provides Tarrytown’s Y With a Permanent Home

State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart Cousins cuts the ribbon celebrating the opening of the Yes new home
December 6, 2023

By Barrett Seaman–

After two-and-a-half peripatetic years following the sale of its iconic building on Main Street, Tarrytown’s Family YMCA has finally settled down. The new home, a converted Chase Bank branch in the Walgreen’s shopping center at the base of Wildey Street provides 5,100 square feet of well-lit, secure space that is currently dedicated to the Early Learning Center, which can accommodate up to 63 children, ages six weeks to three- and four-year-old pre-schoolers.

The new home was paid for with proceeds from the $6.45 million sale of the old Y at 62 Main Street to affordable housing developer Wilder Balter in 2021. Since then, the Y has used temporary space, first at the EF international school on Marymount Avenue and later at Holy Cross Parish Hall on Beekman Avenue in Sleepy Hollow.

On November 30, Y board members, village officials and guests gathered in the new space to watch State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart Cousins cut a ribbon to celebrate the occasion.

The Y has provided day care to the community since 2009. The Early Learning Center specifically offers three levels of day care—first for infants six weeks to 18 months, second to toddlers up to 36 months and finally for pre-schoolers age three and up.

A Learning Center classroom

The Center , according to its web site, “is designed to provide stimulating early learning experiences, including academic, cognitive, fine and gross motor, physical fitness, and social and emotional development.” Child to staff rations range from 4-1 for infants to 7-1 for pre-schoolers.

Child to staff ratio for infants is 4-1

While the focus of what Y CEO Gerry Riera calls “Phase One” of the resettlement is on the kids, the space will eventually allow for adult programs, including evening exercise classes as well as programs coordinated with the public school system. Parking is ample but there is also a dedicated drop-off space.

To learn more, contact Childcare Director Mary Saad at  marys@ymcatarrytown.org

