Community News
Dobbs Ferry News
Government News

New Dobbs Ferry Village Administrator to Start in January

Melissa Ferraro has been appointed the new village administrator in Dobbs Ferry.
December 8, 2021

By Rick Pezzullo–

 The Dobbs Ferry Board of Trustees voted Nov. 23 to hire a new village administrator following a lengthy search.

Melissa Ferraro, who has served as corporation counsel in the City of Peekskill for the last six-and-a-half years, will take over the top post in Dobbs Ferry on Jan. 18, 2022. She will oversee a staff of about 70 full-time and 50 part-time employees at an annual salary of $180,000.

Ferraro will succeed Richard Leins, a former Peekskill city manager, who has been serving as interim village administrator since February.

“I am extremely thankful that Mayor Rossillo and the board have chosen me to serve as the next village administrator,” Ferraro stated. “I look forward to working with the board and the village staff and serving this community.”

Ferraro, who lives in Cornwall with her family, graduated from Peekskill High School in 1992 and Pace Law School in 1999. Prior to working in Peekskill, she served as an attorney in private practice, as well as a prosecutor in the Orange County District Attorney’s Office.

When she begins her tenure, Ferraro will be working with a Board of Trustees with a few new members.

On Monday, Dec. 6, Mayor Vincent Rossillo was sworn-in for a second two-year term after being reelected in November running unopposed.

Trustee Michael Patino was also reelected to a new term in November, while Shari Rosen Ascher and Matthew Rosenberg were elected for the first time. All three also ran unopposed and took their oaths of office Monday.

Village Justice David Koenigsberg took his oath of office as well, while Trustee Donna Cassell was reappointed by Rossillo as deputy mayor.

