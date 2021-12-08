Community NewsDobbs Ferry NewsGovernment News New Dobbs Ferry Village Administrator to Start in January Published 43 seconds ago43s ago Melissa Ferraro has been appointed the new village administrator in Dobbs Ferry. December 8, 2021 By Rick Pezzullo– The Dobbs Ferry Board of Trustees voted Nov. 23 to hire a new village administrator following a lengthy search. Melissa Ferraro, who has served as corporation counsel in the City of Peekskill for the last six-and-a-half years, will take over the top post in Dobbs Ferry on Jan. 18, 2022. She will oversee a staff of about 70 full-time and 50 part-time employees at an annual salary of $180,000. Ferraro will succeed Richard Leins, a former Peekskill city manager, who has been serving as interim village administrator since February. “I am extremely thankful that Mayor Rossillo and the board have chosen me to serve as the next village administrator,” Ferraro stated. “I look forward to working with the board and the village staff and serving this community.” Ferraro, who lives in Cornwall with her family, graduated from Peekskill High School in 1992 and Pace Law School in 1999. Prior to working in Peekskill, she served as an attorney in private practice, as well as a prosecutor in the Orange County District Attorney’s Office. When she begins her tenure, Ferraro will be working with a Board of Trustees with a few new members. On Monday, Dec. 6, Mayor Vincent Rossillo was sworn-in for a second two-year term after being reelected in November running unopposed. Trustee Michael Patino was also reelected to a new term in November, while Shari Rosen Ascher and Matthew Rosenberg were elected for the first time. All three also ran unopposed and took their oaths of office Monday. Village Justice David Koenigsberg took his oath of office as well, while Trustee Donna Cassell was reappointed by Rossillo as deputy mayor. Share the News!Advertisement Community News Dobbs Ferry News Government News Local News New Dobbs Ferry Village Administrator to Start in January December 8, 2021 By Rick Pezzullo-- The Dobbs Ferry Board of Trustees voted Nov. 23 to hire a new village administrator following a... Read More Politics Tarrytown News Top News Brown and Four Others Sworn Into Newly Refreshed Tarrytown Board December 7, 2021 By Barrett Seaman-- Oftentimes, when Tarrytown’s trustee meeting room is packed with people, it’s because some controversial issue is on... Read More COVID News Top News Westchester News Latimer Declares COVID State of Emergency December 6, 2021 This story has been updated as of 7:00p.m. Tuesday, December 7 By Barrett Seaman— Since their springtime lows, the metrics... Read More Tarrytown News Tarrytown’s Tom Butler Is Leaving Office With A Hall of Fame Induction December 6, 2021 By Barrett Seaman-- As his successor, Karen Brown, took up the mayor’s gavel Monday night, outgoing Tarrytown Mayor Tom Butler... Read More Government News Irvington News Irvington Planning Board Close to A Deal On Halsey Pond Development December 6, 2021 By Barrett Seaman-- After more than 30 years of on-again/off-again plans and disputes, a picture is nearly complete of what... Read More Local News Our Schools Rivertowns Sports Boys High School Hoops Squads Ready to Get Season Rolling December 3, 2021 By Tom Pedulla DOBBS FERRY Top returnees: Senior guard Ryan Brunenavs, senior center Jabari Marsland, senior forward Adam Schwartz. Top... Read More Local News Our Schools Rivertowns Sports Local High School Girls’ Basketball Teams Ready to Take the Court December 3, 2021 By Tom Pedulla The Hudson Independent examines the prospects of local schools for the varsity girls’ basketball season. DOBBS FERRY... Read More Environmental News Tarrytown News Who Would Do Such A Thing? December 2, 2021 By Barrett Seaman— Twice in mid-November, someone, most likely in the dead of night, dug up the native perennials that... Read More Government News Local News Tarrytown News Tarrytown to Allow Cannabis Dispensaries (But Not Lounges) to Set Up Shop December 2, 2021 By Rick Pezzullo--- The Tarrytown Board of Trustees has informally decided to join neighboring Sleepy Hollow in welcoming cannabis dispensaries--but... Read More Food in the Rivertowns Irvington News Chutney’s Masala’s New Street Food Menu December 1, 2021 By Shana Liebman-- Irvington’s Chutney Masala, one of Westchester’s top Indian restaurants, just launched a new Indian street food menu... Read More ShareShareTweetSharePin itCopy linkEmailPrint