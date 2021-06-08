Business NewsFood in the RivertownsSleepy Hollow News New DeCicco & Sons at Edge-on-Hudson Raises The Retail Grocery Bar Published 2 hours ago2h ago • Bookmarks: 1 Glass--enclosed beer and wine bar to crown new DeCicco's June 8, 2021 By Barrett Seaman— Food shoppers in the rivertowns have long recognized the DeCicco & Sons supermarket in Ardsley as being a cut above the average grocer. Known particularly for its gourmet food section and beer department, the store, which opened in 2006, was a first of 11 in Westchester.Advertisement Next year, there will be 12, the latest now approved for construction near the entrance to Sleepy Hollow’s 70-acre Edge-on-Hudson complex that will eventually have nearly 1,200 units of townhouses, condominiums and apartments, plus a 140-room boutique hotel, 135,000 square feet of retail space and 35,000 square feet of office space on what was the site of the old General Motors assembly plant. The new DeCicco’s will be 30,000 square feet with a brick exterior on the ground floor and a second-floor glass-enclosed beer and wine café facing the Hudson. It will also have an adjacent 10,000 square foot retail space, half of which will house a pharmacy. Construction will follow LEED certification standards, using reclaimed brick and timber and will include a co2-based natural refrigeration system that recycles heat during cold weather months. The new store will open sometime in 2022. Share the News!Advertisement Business News Food in the Rivertowns Sleepy Hollow News New DeCicco & Sons at Edge-on-Hudson Raises The Retail Grocery Bar June 8, 2021 By Barrett Seaman— Food shoppers in the rivertowns have long recognized the DeCicco & Sons supermarket in Ardsley as being... Read More Community News Goings on in town Local News Our Community Sleepy Hollow News Tarrytown News Rotary’s Duck Derby, Y’s Healthy Kids Day Set for Patriots Park June 7, 2021 By Robert Kimmel --- Spectators and fun-seekers will be welcomed at Patriot’s Park for the 14th annual Rotary Club of... Read More Local News Our Schools Rivertowns Sports Sleepy Hollow News Top News Kelly, Nelson Lead SH Lacrosse to Undefeated Season June 6, 2021 By Tom Pedulla--- Will Kelly and Dylan Nelson provide shining examples of the level of student-athletes Sleepy Hollow High School... Read More Community News Irvington News Local News Our Schools Irvington High Junior to Participate in Premier Science Research Competition June 4, 2021 By Rick Pezzullo--- Irvington High School junior Emelyn Juenger has been chosen to compete in the Science Teachers Association of New York... Read More Community News Community Links June 2, 2021 Village Government Village of Irvington Village of Tarrytown Tarrytown Village News Village of Sleepy Hollow Village of Dobbs Ferry Schools... Read More Arts & Entertainment News & Events Irvington Theater Celebrates Pride with Special Streaming Event June 23-25 June 2, 2021 By Brad Ogden– While Irvington Theater (IT) introduces in-person, outdoor events this summer, the 'cultural heart of the Rivertowns' is... Read More Community News Greenburgh News Local News Politics - Westchester + Rivertowns Top News Feiner Stresses Experience Edge Over Young in Democratic Primary Forum June 1, 2021 By Brianna Staudt Incumbent Paul Feiner emphasized constituent services, experience and “progressive” accomplishments while challenger Tasha Young called for systemic... Read More Community News On a Gray Memorial Day, the Ceremonies and the Crowds Returned May 31, 2021 By Barrett Seaman— There were no parades—unless one counts the walk from Irvington’s Main Street down the Aqueduct to Memorial... Read More Government News Irvington News Irvington’s David Imamura Named Chair Of The State’s Independent Redistricting Commission May 31, 2021 By Barrett Seaman— The pieces are coming together that will ultimately determine the political map of New York State for... Read More Community News Dobbs Ferry News Top News White Supremacist Banner Hung—Then Removed—From Ashford Avenue Bridge May 30, 2021 By Barrett Seaman-- Drivers on the southbound Saw Mill River Parkway early Sunday morning faced a large banner hanging from... Read More ShareShareTweetSharePin itCopy linkEmailPrint