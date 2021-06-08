New DeCicco & Sons at Edge-on-Hudson Raises The Retail Grocery Bar

June 8, 2021

By Barrett Seaman—

Food shoppers in the rivertowns have long recognized the DeCicco & Sons supermarket in Ardsley as being a cut above the average grocer. Known particularly for its gourmet food section and beer department, the store, which opened in 2006, was a first of 11 in Westchester.

Next year, there will be 12, the latest now approved for construction near the entrance to Sleepy Hollow’s 70-acre Edge-on-Hudson complex that will eventually have nearly 1,200 units of townhouses, condominiums and apartments, plus a 140-room boutique hotel, 135,000 square feet of retail space and 35,000 square feet of office space on what was the site of the old General Motors assembly plant.

The new DeCicco’s will be 30,000 square feet with a brick exterior on the ground floor and a second-floor glass-enclosed beer and wine café facing the Hudson. It will also have an adjacent 10,000 square foot retail space, half of which will house a pharmacy. Construction will follow LEED certification standards, using reclaimed brick and timber and will include a co2-based natural refrigeration system that recycles heat during cold weather months.

The new store will open sometime in 2022.

