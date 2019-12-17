New County Shared Use Portal Now Operational

By Barrett Seaman

At a meeting held December 16th at the Greenburgh Public Library, representatives of all 31 municipalities and school districts present (out of 45 all told) endorsed continuation of the county’s Shared Use plan, designed to reduce costs for a wide range of government services. They were also treated to a brief tutorial on the “WestchesterShares Portal, a new virtual marketplace for buying, selling, sharing and soliciting services ranging from bulk printing costs to construction equipment and road salt. The site just went active on December 12. Susan Spear, County Executive George Latimer’s assistant director for operations, described it as “not Amazon but more like Match.com.”

Each municipality that registers on the site will have its own “storefront” where it can list services or equipment it has and is willing to share and from which it can search other village or town “storefronts” to see if they have a needed service. As an example, Scott Fernqvist, program coordinator for the county’s IT department, displayed an offer to purchase digital printing services at four cents a page, compared to a commercial price of 11-cents. The county promised a full tutorial on using the site sometime in January.

Not every transaction has to be monetized, but there is a big incentive to put a price tag on any bartered transactions: New York State offers a matching grant for all documented savings. As an example, Susan Spear pointed to Onandaga County, which is a year ahead of Westchester in implementing a shared service system and this year won itself $6.4 million in matching funds from the state.

A year ago, Latimer touted the program as having the potential to save some $27 million. Arriving at the meeting just after the 31-0 vote, he described the Shared Services concept as “not an intellectual exercise” but a real opportunity to reduce government spending—and eventually taxes. He also pointed to the county sharing a service with a municipality cited last year—Mt. Kisco’s farming out its police department to the county police—as an example of what can be achieved. Just this month, Mt. Kisco renewed the deal for another five years.