New Community Solar Site Unveiled in Tarrytown

November 12, 2020

By Rick Pezzullo–

Westchester County Executive George Latimer joined representatives of Sunrise Solar Solutions and Tarrytown Self Storage for a ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday of a solar array at 63 Cortlandt Street in Tarrytown.

The solar system, which consists of 595 solar panels, is a rooftop solar array producing 257,000 kilowatt-hours of electricity per year and is expected to provide clean renewable energy to approximately 50 homes and apartments. Those subscribing to the solar system benefit by taking advantage of discounted energy and at the same time reducing the strain on the grid in the immediate area.

“It has been our passion and our mission since founding Sunrise Solar Solutions 11 years ago, to bring renewable energy and energy efficiency to as many homes and businesses as possible and to play an integral role in fulfilling New York’s Energy Vision,” said Douglas Hertz, president and CEO of Sunrise Solar Solutions, the largest locally owned and operated solar company in the Hudson Valley.

“We believe that anyone who wants a clean energy lifestyle, should be able to obtain that goal and it is our goal to make that happen,” Hertz added.

Tarrytown Self-Storage president, Paul Ferraro had been seeking to green his business and then contacted Sunrise Solar Solutions to help him turn the roof of his self-storage facility into a clean renewable energy system; one that would create not only enough energy for the building itself, but enough energy to supply electricity to surrounding homes and apartments.

“This project is a win-win on every level,” said Ferraro. “We effectively turned our roof into the equivalent of an additional floor of our rental facility, which now serves as a green energy source ready to power homes and businesses throughout Tarrytown. I feel privileged to be able to make solar available to the many home and business owners in Tarrytown who have been waiting for a way to go solar.”

Ferraro said that he plans to expand community solar to other parts of Westchester and is already discussing future plans with Sunrise to add solar panels to the rooftops of his other businesses to create more community solar programs throughout New York.

“We are striving to have a tremendous impact on energy use in Westchester and hope to lead this movement with additional community solar programs,” Hertz said. “It’s so rewarding to us to know that we are having a real, measurable positive impact. And because we live and work in the area, I actually get to see and experience that firsthand.”

Others on hand at the ceremony included State Assemblyman David Buchwald; Tarrytown Village Trustees Karen Brown and David T. Kim; Dean Gallea of the Tarrytown Environmental Advisory Council.