New Coach Confident Sleepy Hollow is Hungry for Success

September 5, 2024

By Tom Pedulla—

Sleepy Hollow hopes the hiring of Anthony Giuliano as head coach will help turn around its long-suffering football program.

Giuliano is overseeing a varsity program for the first time. He is instilling a family atmosphere and a can-do attitude in a team hungry for success.

“We have a lot of athletes. We have a lot of hard workers,” he said. “We have a lot of kids who are eager to win and eager to learn. If they’re eager to learn, it means they can be good football players.”

The program received a huge lift with the return of junior Brayden Richardson. He sustained a major knee injury in the opening game last season that represented a devastating blow to the Horsemen, one from which they were unable to recover.

The 5-11, 195-pound Richardson is the nephew of Trevor Dimmie, a record-setting running back at Sleepy Hollow. If Richardson can stay healthy, he has the potential to be one of the most dynamic players in Section 1, if not the state.

“We have very high hopes for him. He had a really good offseason in recovering. Everything went ahead of schedule. He looks really strong,” Giuliano said. “He’s eager to go and we’re eager to get him going.”

Richardson will primarily play tailback and safety. He has game breaking ability wherever he lines up on offense. “He’s a big, strong kid, just a very natural athlete,” the coach said. “We’re definitely going to try to use his explosiveness and athleticism in different ways.”

Richardson is optimistic that he will come back faster and stronger than before. “I know what we can do,” he said. “We’ll try to get the best out of this season and seasons to come.”

Dylan Patsch, an All-League outside linebacker and a backup quarterback before this, will call signals. Patsch said of Richardson’s comeback, “It’s a whole new world. We have a ton of new plays we can run now.”

Gilbert Onwe, an All-County performer in the triple jump, also brings tremendous athleticism at wide receiver. Thomas Hudson, a junior, looks to assert himself at wingback and defensive back. Junior Thadeus Kromelis is a promising newcomer who recently joined Dexter Hargraves in being saluted by the coaches for their commitment to the team.

Returning All-League tackle James McGee is a mainstay on the offensive and defensive lines. Center and defensive end Randy Almonte gained valuable experience last fall. Senior Eddie Mahood is a hard-nosed, versatile senior. Senior tight end and linebacker Giulian Federici provides strong leadership as a returning captain.

Federici is intent on being part of a desperately needed turnaround. “We know that change is needed and we’re going to bring the change and we’re super excited,” he said.

Attitude matters. No one could be more hopeful than McGee. “We’re going to set a culture that is going to last after the class of 2025 graduates,” he said.

McGee dared to utter the “p” word — as in playoffs. “It’s been too long since Sleepy Hollow has been in the playoffs. I want to be in the playoffs before I graduate,” he said, not afraid to think big.