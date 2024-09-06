Support our Sponsors
  • Crafts at Lyndhurst Fall 2024
  • St. John's Westchester Orthopedic Center
  • Sleepy Hollow Block Party 2024
  • Rivertowns United soccer signup
Rivertowns Sports
Sleepy Hollow News
Tarrytown News

New Coach Confident Sleepy Hollow is Hungry for Success

• Bookmarks: 8

Seniors Eddie Mahood, Giuliano Federici, James McGee and Dylan Patsch.
September 5, 2024

By Tom Pedulla—

Sleepy Hollow hopes the hiring of Anthony Giuliano as head coach will help turn around its long-suffering football program.

Giuliano is overseeing a varsity program for the first time. He is instilling a family atmosphere and a can-do attitude in a team hungry for success.

Support our Sponsors
  • Sunny Side Federal Savings - Irvington, NY
  • GymCats Westchester gymnastics gym
  • Clocktower Players Irvington, New York

“We have a lot of athletes. We have a lot of hard workers,” he said. “We have a lot of kids who are eager to win and eager to learn. If they’re eager to learn, it means they can be good football players.”

The program received a huge lift with the return of junior Brayden Richardson. He sustained a major knee injury in the opening game last season that represented a devastating blow to the Horsemen, one from which they were unable to recover.

The 5-11, 195-pound Richardson is the nephew of Trevor Dimmie, a record-setting running back at Sleepy Hollow. If Richardson can stay healthy, he has the potential to be one of the most dynamic players in Section 1, if not the state.

“We have very high hopes for him. He had a really good offseason in recovering. Everything went ahead of schedule. He looks really strong,” Giuliano said. “He’s eager to go and we’re eager to get him going.”

Richardson will primarily play tailback and safety. He has game breaking ability wherever he lines up on offense. “He’s a big, strong kid, just a very natural athlete,” the coach said. “We’re definitely going to try to use his explosiveness and athleticism in different ways.”

Richardson is optimistic that he will come back faster and stronger than before. “I know what we can do,” he said. “We’ll try to get the best out of this season and seasons to come.”

Dylan Patsch, an All-League outside linebacker and a backup quarterback before this, will call signals. Patsch said of Richardson’s comeback, “It’s a whole new world. We have a ton of new plays we can run now.”

Gilbert Onwe, an All-County performer in the triple jump, also brings tremendous athleticism at wide receiver. Thomas Hudson, a junior, looks to assert himself at wingback and defensive back. Junior Thadeus Kromelis is a promising newcomer who recently joined Dexter Hargraves in being saluted by the coaches for their commitment to the team.

Returning All-League tackle James McGee is a mainstay on the offensive and defensive lines. Center and defensive end Randy Almonte gained valuable experience last fall. Senior Eddie Mahood is a hard-nosed, versatile senior. Senior tight end and linebacker Giulian Federici provides strong leadership as a returning captain.

Federici is intent on being part of a desperately needed turnaround. “We know that change is needed and we’re going to bring the change and we’re super excited,” he said.

Attitude matters. No one could be more hopeful than McGee. “We’re going to set a culture that is going to last after the class of 2025 graduates,” he said.

McGee dared to utter the “p” word — as in playoffs. “It’s been too long since Sleepy Hollow has been in the playoffs. I want to be in the playoffs before I graduate,” he said, not afraid to think big.

 

Read or leave a comment on this story...

Support our Sponsors
  • Andrea Martone - Houlihan Lawrence Irvington Office
  • Rivertowns United soccer signup
  • Dobbs Ferry Christian Pre-School
  • Piccola Trattoria in Dobbs Ferry - make a reservation
  • Temple Beth Abraham
New Coach Confident Sleepy Hollow is Hungry for Success

New Coach Confident Sleepy Hollow is Hungry for Success

September 5, 2024
By Tom Pedulla--- Sleepy Hollow hopes the hiring of Anthony Giuliano as head coach will help turn around its long-suffering...
Read More
Irvington’s New School Superintendent Hosting Coffees For Parents

Irvington’s New School Superintendent Hosting Coffees For Parents

September 5, 2024
Dear Irvington School Community, It has been a wonderful start to the new school year and a joy to see...
Read More
Conditioning Key to Bulldogs Rebounding for Winless Season

Conditioning Key to Bulldogs Rebounding for Winless Season

September 5, 2024
By Tom Pedulla--- A visitor to a recent Irvington football practice saw members of the Bulldogs run and run some...
Read More
ITAV10591 September Events

ITAV10591 September Events

September 4, 2024
Read More
Irvington Theater Reopens this Fall

Irvington Theater Reopens this Fall

September 3, 2024
By Kris DiLorenzo-- The “jewel of a theater on the Hudson,” as The New York Times once dubbed the Irvington...
Read More
Welcome to Lonelyville

Welcome to Lonelyville

September 3, 2024
WELCOME TO LONELYVILLE: When you lack a cat and emergency contact By Krista Madsen– I was on a vacation last week that...
Read More
Pants on Fire

Pants on Fire

August 30, 2024
WEIRD TALES: The semantics when fair is foul and foul fair By Krista Madsen– Hard Truth: A US Presidential candidate can state no less...
Read More
UPDATE: H-Bridge Northeast Ramp Re-Opened

UPDATE: H-Bridge Northeast Ramp Re-Opened

August 30, 2024
  The New York State Department of Transportation has approved of the temporary shoring/bracing work that was performed on the...
Read More
Democratic Challenger to Feiner Emerges in Greenburgh

Democratic Challenger to Feiner Emerges in Greenburgh

August 29, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- A 23-year-old graduate of Edgemont High School has stepped forward to mount a challenge against longtime Greenburgh...
Read More
Phelps Touts Big Box Hyperbaric Chamber

Phelps Touts Big Box Hyperbaric Chamber

August 29, 2024
County Executive and Congressional candidate George Latimer got a tour this week of Phelps Hospital’s hyperbaric chamber, the largest of...
Read More
8 recommended
print iconPrint
0 notes
52 views
bookmark icon