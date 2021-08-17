New Businesses Set up Shop in Tarrytown

August 17, 2021

By Brianna Staudt —

Tarrytown residents and visitors have likely noticed a new storefront or two recently. The Hudson Independent connected with four business owners setting up shop in Tarrytown as summer wanes.

All Together Now

16 Main St.

Opening End Summer 2021

Alltogethernowkids.com

Instagram: @alltogethernowkids

Toys will return to Main Street — in the same location as the former A NU Toy Store — when children’s boutique All Together Now opens its second location in a few weeks. The flagship store in Mount Kisco offers photography, parties and classes, and while those services won’t be available in Tarrytown (at least immediately), patrons can expect a robust play area, a wealth of children’s books and a carefully curated gift selection in a “lighter, brighter” space at open. Free gift wrap will be available.

All Together Now owner Robin Buco says she saw “a unique opportunity to expand in a space that had already been a toy store for a long time” when A NU Toy Store closed.

“We thought this opportunity wasn’t going to come around again. What are the chances of that happening again?” Buco adds she likes the idea of being across from the Tarrytown Music Hall.

Buco and fellow incoming Main Street business owner Chris Steib of Transom Books have arranged to carry complementary youth book selections. All Together Now will stock books for ages newborn through fifth grade while the bookstore will provide a rich Young Adult (YA) offering.

Buco says interested community members should follow All Together Now on Instagram for the announcement of their exact open date. She plans to be open on the weekends as well as weekdays (closed Mondays) and will adjust hours to fit the pattern of foot traffic on Tarrytown’s Main Street.

Transom Books

23 Main St.

Soft open Oct. 13

Transombooks.com

Instagram: @transombookshop

Just across the street from All Together Now, next door to ShayLuLa Jewelry & Gifts, Tarrytown resident Chris Steib is hard at work fitting the former home of an antiques shop with shelves and shelves of books. He aims to open in time for the Halloween rush.

Steib has been a high school English teacher, a tech consultant and the editor of an online literary magazine, but deep down, he’s always been a book store guy.

“There’s something so unique and human about an independent bookstore. It’s the embodiment of a community, and you get the feeling that the person behind it cares. They want you to pick up that book that you’re looking at, and they really want you to love it,” he explains.

Steib felt an urgency to open his dream store after speaking with former Main Street owner Angel Rafter (“it made it real”) and then getting a text from a friend as he was leaving to check out 23 Main, which had been listed for rent that morning. Steib sprinted up the block to 23 and waved his hands through the window at the Realtor inside. “I could see the shelves,” he recalls.

Now that he has the keys to the space, Steib strives to fill the store with books he personally recommends and seek the input of experts when needed (such as a respected psychologist friend for the self-care section). Expect a large fiction offering with sections of poetry, philosophy and non-fiction.

Listen to Transom Books owner Chris Steib explain the meaning behind his business’s name.

Steib plans to integrate the shop into the fabric of Tarrytown by including a section featuring books about local history. (He discovered some local history of his own when he uncovered a door during wall demolition that once led to the Tarry Tavern space.) He will also ask local restaurants to recommend a favorite cookbook, which would be sold in the store with shelf-talkers explaining which restaurant or chef recommended it.

Steib says the new space will be “deliberate, clean” with light wood, carefully selected pendant lighting and modern touches.

Jane Bakes

127 W. Main St.

Soft open began July 31

Janebakes.com

Instagram: @janebakesny

Cookies and other baked goods, sweet and savory, have moved into the former home of Lighthouse Coffee & Ice Cream, next door to Rivermarket Bar & Kitchen and across from the Tarrytown Train Station parking lot. Jane Bakes first welcomed patrons into its third location at the very end of July, and it’s currently still in a soft opening. Former Lighthouse fans will be happy to hear Jane Bakes also sells coffee and ice cream. (You’ll even find salads and a side or two.) The baked goods are the stars of the show, though — recent inventory has included lemon blossom rolls, honey biscuits and strawberry breakfast bread.

Owner Jane Carroll transitioned from celebrity florist to baker when she first started Jane Bakes. Her baking focuses on all-natural ingredients and low sugar content. Tarrytown store hours vary in this phase but seem to be 9 a.m.–5 p.m. on weekdays with additional evening hours on the weekend.

Goods are baked on the premises.

Drucker Fitness

Wyldwood Condominiums; virtual

Opened Aug. 2

Druckerfitness.com

Instagram: @druckerfitness

Personal trainer Gabby Drucker moved her studio with her from Philadelphia to Tarrytown this summer. She started as a trainer at Equinox in New York City and evolved to working with clients on her own under Drucker Fitness.

Drucker decided to be a trainer way back when she found confidence through fitness as a bullied middle school student. She holds a B. A. in psychology in addition to multiple fitness and nutrition certifications.

“I know how much [strength training] changed my life, and I wanted other women to feel that strength and empowerment and that . . . feeling of being able to do a pushup — that’s awesome,” she says.

She’s proud of the safe space she offers her clients to work out. She built out her Tarrytown studio in her home but also offers virtual training as needed. Notably, Drucker is certified in training pregnant women, post-natal women and women hoping to become pregnant. (She is now pregnant herself.)

“The studio that I have is great because women, men, whoever is in it get to feel like it’s their hour … of their time. They can dress how they want, they can look in the mirror — they can feel strong and not like they’re being watched or judged by other people.” Drucker says she’s even welcomed clients to bring their babies with them to training if they didn’t have a child care option so they didn’t need to give up their workout.

Drucker Fitness offers one-on-one sessions, small group training, group exercise classes, and nutrition counseling. She’s offering a 10 percent discount to Westchester residents on 10-session packages until the end of September.

