New Business Opens in Dobbs Ferry: Owner Becca Licht poses in front of her new business, Barre3 Rivertowns, which opened May 30 on 42 Chestnut Street in Dobbs Ferry. The fitness studio is open seven days a week. For more information, visit www.barre3.com or call (914) 478-1412.

—Photo by Cheryline Pezzullo