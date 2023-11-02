Tarrytown News New Bridal Shop in Tarrytown Specializing In Plus-Sizes Published 28 mins ago28 mins ago • Bookmarks: 1 White Oak Bridal proprietress Rose Finn November 2, 2023 By Barrett Seaman– Even before she began a two-year apprenticeship with Rebecca Schoneveld at her shop in Irvington, Rose Finn was plotting to open her own bridal shop. With an eye on Tarrytown, she hunted for the right space and found it on the second floor of the old Masonic Building at 54 Main Street. “I just love Tarrytown,” she enthuses. “There’s so much going on.”Sponsor White Oak Bridal, which held a Grand Opening Thursday afternoon, is housed in a brightly-lit, loft-like room that will work well for the appointment-only market Rose is adopting. Being upstairs is not an issue, she says, because there is an elevator. “It’s small,” she concedes, “but it works. Not surprisingly, the walls of the space are lined with white dresses—many of them designed by mentor Schoneveld. What’s not immediately obvious is that many of them are made in plus sizes, a market niche Finn wants to cater to. “Plus-sized brides have a lot of difficulty shopping for gowns,” Finn explains, “because the average store doesn’t provide beyond, say, a size ten. But I wanted to create a safe space for those plus-sized brides.” To do so, she has a whole section with sizes 18 through 26. She also has a full range of smaller sizes. “Literally anybody, any size, can come shop here,” she promises. www.whiteoakbridal.com; 54 Main Street Suite 205, Tarrytown, NY; 1-914-418-5374; by appointment only Read or leave a comment on this story...Sponsor Tarrytown News New Bridal Shop in Tarrytown Specializing In Plus-Sizes November 2, 2023 By Barrett Seaman-- Even before she began a two-year apprenticeship with Rebecca Schoneveld at her shop in Irvington, Rose Finn... Read More Irvington News New Beauty Studio in Irvington November 1, 2023 Aesthetics By KM is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its new beauty studio, set to revolutionize the beauty... Read More Government & PoliticsIrvington News Irvington Bond Proposal Facing Broad Resistance October 31, 2023 By Barrett Seaman— Village Mayors and trustees come to understand quickly that a packed room at a public hearing typically... Read More Community NewsSleepy Hollow NewsTarrytown News Record Crowds Celebrate Tarrytown’s Annual Halloween Parade October 31, 2023 By Jeff Wilson-- Unusually balmy weather on October 28 welcomed the hordes of spectators young and old who turned out... Read More Community News Halloween Safety Advice October 30, 2023 The message comes from Sleepy Hollow Police Chief of Police Anthony Bueti, but it's relevant for everyone in the rivertowns as... Read More Dobbs Ferry NewsGovernment & Politics Incumbent Dobbs Ferry Board Democrats Facing Opposition October 30, 2023 By Rick Pezzullo--- Three incumbents on the Dobbs Ferry Board of Trustees are facing challenges Nov. 7 from a slate... Read More Community NewsSleepy Hollow NewsTarrytown News TaSH Shoppers Treated To Flash Mob Dance Recital October 29, 2023 You’ve seen the YouTubes. A cellist sets up in Brussels’ Grand-Place in the middle of the weekend farmers market, followed... Read More School NewsSleepy Hollow NewsTarrytown News $87 Million School Bond Heading to Tarrytown/Sleepy Hollow Voters in December October 29, 2023 By Rick Pezzullo-- On Oct. 19, the Tarrytown Board of Education approved a resolution to place an $87 million bond... Read More Arts & EntertainmentLifestyles The Poe-Poe October 29, 2023 THE POE-POE: Black cats and dark tales By Krista Madsen– My eighth grade daughter is reading her first Edgar Allan Poe stories... Read More Community NewsSleepy Hollow News More Than 1,200 Take Part in Sleepy Hollow Ten-K October 28, 2023 More than 1,200 runners, including kids, senior citizens, parents and their children, couples and a range of costumes, competed in... Read More ShareShareTweetSharePin itCopy linkEmailPrint