Tarrytown News

New Bridal Shop in Tarrytown Specializing In Plus-Sizes

White Oak Bridal proprietress Rose Finn
November 2, 2023

By Barrett Seaman–

Even before she began a two-year apprenticeship with Rebecca Schoneveld at her shop in Irvington, Rose Finn was plotting to open her own bridal shop. With an eye on Tarrytown, she hunted for the right space and found it on the second floor of the old Masonic Building at 54 Main Street. “I just love Tarrytown,” she enthuses. “There’s so much going on.”

White Oak Bridal, which held a Grand Opening Thursday afternoon, is housed in a brightly-lit, loft-like room that will work well for the appointment-only market Rose is adopting. Being upstairs is not an issue, she says, because there is an elevator. “It’s small,” she concedes, “but it works.

Not surprisingly, the walls of the space are lined with white dresses—many of them designed by mentor Schoneveld. What’s not immediately obvious is that many of them are made in plus sizes, a market niche Finn wants to cater to. “Plus-sized brides have a lot of difficulty shopping for gowns,” Finn explains, “because the average store doesn’t provide beyond, say, a size ten. But I wanted to create a safe space for those plus-sized brides.” To do so, she has a whole section with sizes 18 through 26. She also has a full range of smaller sizes. “Literally anybody, any size, can come shop here,” she promises.

www.whiteoakbridal.com; 54 Main Street Suite 205, Tarrytown, NY1-914-418-5374‎; by appointment only

Read or leave a comment on this story...

