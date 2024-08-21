New Beginnings Abruptly Closes After Three Decades

August 21, 2024

By Jeff Wilson–

New Beginnings Nursery School (NBNS), a faith-based school long affiliated with the Reformed Church of the Tarrytowns, closed its doors in early August after serving the community for 28 years. That announcement came in an emotional posting by Director Patricia Kreamer on the school’s Facebook page on Wednesday, August 14.

NBNS’ fate was sealed, wrote Kreamer, when on August 6 the church’s consistory (governing body) voted to shutter the school. Kreamer was distressed at being excluded from deliberations. “I was not allowed to voice my concerns or advocate for our school since it was [decided] behind closed doors,” she lamented. “I am sorry I didn’t have the opportunity to try for all of you!” she added, revealing her concern for staff and families.

Kreamer was apparently unaware of the anguish the church was feeling as well. “This is heartbreaking for us,” confessed a spokesperson from the church (who requested anonymity) in an interview. “It’s a huge disappointment.”

New Beginnings was founded in 1996 by the church, which, after years of renting out space to a secular nursery school, sought to establish a Christian-themed school of its own. They found a director in Kreamer who, coincidentally, was looking for a school for her three-year-old daughter. NBNS served two- to four-year-old children of all races and religions, seeking “to provide [them] with a Christ-centered early education experience that will help support their holistic growth and normal development,” according to its website. For nearly three decades, the school thrived under Kreamer’s leadership.

The church spokesperson, however, cited dwindling numbers as the main reason for closure. Ten years ago, he said, NBNS was a robust operation, serving 40 to 50 children. Last year, enrollment was down to 13; this year, 11. Staffing needs were always substantial, since the children were spread across three classrooms, and aides were required to help with the younger children. In busier times, the school was able to meet most of its payroll with tuition payments, with the church providing for other needs. “And we were glad to do it [and never expected a profit],’ the source emphasized. For nearly 30 years, he explained, the church had run a faith-based school to meet community needs. “Now it’s evident that with the small enrollment, that need is no more.”

For Kreamer, however, it’s personal. In the closing paragraph of her “farewell address,” her love for the school became apparent. “I will cherish the wonderful family we built together, the laughs, and the tears! Your presence has meant the world to me!” she wrote. “I thank you all from the bottom of my heart!”

There was no shortage of supporters commiserating with Kreamer. Diane Tuohy, a onetime employee of 14 years and mother of two “alumni,” expressed deep sadness over the school’s closing in a comment to The Hudson Independent. “In the end, it was the way this sudden closure happened that has most people upset,” she wrote. “Announcing the closure in January would have afforded a celebration of the last day of a great run on the last day of school in June. There would have been happy tears that NBNS was a viable and important part of our community. A proper celebration could have taken place. Sadly,” she continued, “the director and staff are left with a bitter taste of disappointment, grappling with false promises, and being underappreciated for their long and wonderful run at enriching the lives of the youngsters in the community. Sadly, all good things must come to an end,” Tuohy concluded.

Kait Briscoe, Tuohy’s daughter who attended New Beginnings in the late 1990’s, called news of the closure “devastating” and revealed that she’d invited NBNS teachers to her wedding. Gina Ranieri described the school as “the very best on the planet. All four of my children had the privilege of attending New Beginnings— we will treasure it always!” she exclaimed.

Yet despite Kreamer’s understandable grief, the remaining students and their families are experiencing something akin to a happy ending—in part thanks to the church. According to the source, the church reached out to other area schools on behalf of the displaced children, ensuring that those schools could enroll them, even persuading the schools to accept NBNS’ lower tuition. The only thing the parents had to do was contact the schools themselves, said the source. “More than half of the parents have already enrolled their children, and from what we’ve been told, they’re very happy,” he claimed.

A lot of sad adults. But the kids are alright, it seems.

