Irvington News

New Beauty Studio in Irvington

November 1, 2023

Aesthetics By KM is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its new beauty studio, set to revolutionize the beauty industry in Irvington. With a commitment to providing elite beauty services in a modern and welcoming environment, Aesthetics By KM is poised to become the go-to beauty destination in Irvington.

The Aesthetics By KM team is composed of highly skilled, experienced, and licensed estheticians who are dedicated to helping clients look and feel their best. Our team is passionate about enhancing natural beauty and creating a personalized experience that reflects each client’s individual need.

The studio’s services include but are not limited to:

– Customized Advanced Facials

– Lash Extensions

– Face and Body Waxing

– Body Treatments

– Korean Skincare

“We are beyond excited to introduce Aesthetics By KM to the Irvington community,” says Katherine Medina Founder of Aesthetics By KM “Our vision is to inspire clients to connect with self-care rituals by providing elite services and care set forth by intention and innovation. We have a passion for making everyone feel comfortable in their own skin. We are committed to quality, safety and client satisfaction…”

The grand opening celebration will take place on Saturday, November 11th from 3:00pm – 6:00pm and will feature special promotions, and giveaways. We invite the community to join us in this exciting milestone.

For more information about Aesthetics By KM and to book appointments, please visit AestheticsByKM.com or call 914-219-4305.

