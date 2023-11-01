Irvington News New Beauty Studio in Irvington Published 27 mins ago27 mins ago • Bookmarks: 4 November 1, 2023 Aesthetics By KM is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its new beauty studio, set to revolutionize the beauty industry in Irvington. With a commitment to providing elite beauty services in a modern and welcoming environment, Aesthetics By KM is poised to become the go-to beauty destination in Irvington. The Aesthetics By KM team is composed of highly skilled, experienced, and licensed estheticians who are dedicated to helping clients look and feel their best. Our team is passionate about enhancing natural beauty and creating a personalized experience that reflects each client’s individual need.Sponsor The studio’s services include but are not limited to: – Customized Advanced Facials – Lash Extensions – Face and Body Waxing – Body Treatments – Korean Skincare “We are beyond excited to introduce Aesthetics By KM to the Irvington community,” says Katherine Medina Founder of Aesthetics By KM “Our vision is to inspire clients to connect with self-care rituals by providing elite services and care set forth by intention and innovation. We have a passion for making everyone feel comfortable in their own skin. We are committed to quality, safety and client satisfaction…” The grand opening celebration will take place on Saturday, November 11th from 3:00pm – 6:00pm and will feature special promotions, and giveaways. We invite the community to join us in this exciting milestone. For more information about Aesthetics By KM and to book appointments, please visit AestheticsByKM.com or call 914-219-4305. Read or leave a comment on this story...Sponsor Irvington News New Beauty Studio in Irvington November 1, 2023 Aesthetics By KM is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its new beauty studio, set to revolutionize the beauty... Read More Government & PoliticsIrvington News Irvington Bond Proposal Facing Broad Resistance October 31, 2023 By Barrett Seaman— Village Mayors and trustees come to understand quickly that a packed room at a public hearing typically... Read More Community NewsSleepy Hollow NewsTarrytown News Record Crowds Celebrate Tarrytown’s Annual Halloween Parade October 31, 2023 By Jeff Wilson-- Unusually balmy weather on October 28 welcomed the hordes of spectators young and old who turned out... Read More Community News Halloween Safety Advice October 30, 2023 The message comes from Sleepy Hollow Police Chief of Police Anthony Bueti, but it's relevant for everyone in the rivertowns as... Read More Dobbs Ferry NewsGovernment & Politics Incumbent Dobbs Ferry Board Democrats Facing Opposition October 30, 2023 By Rick Pezzullo--- Three incumbents on the Dobbs Ferry Board of Trustees are facing challenges Nov. 7 from a slate... Read More Community NewsSleepy Hollow NewsTarrytown News TaSH Shoppers Treated To Flash Mob Dance Recital October 29, 2023 You’ve seen the YouTubes. A cellist sets up in Brussels’ Grand-Place in the middle of the weekend farmers market, followed... Read More School NewsSleepy Hollow NewsTarrytown News $87 Million School Bond Heading to Tarrytown/Sleepy Hollow Voters in December October 29, 2023 By Rick Pezzullo-- On Oct. 19, the Tarrytown Board of Education approved a resolution to place an $87 million bond... Read More Arts & EntertainmentLifestyles The Poe-Poe October 29, 2023 THE POE-POE: Black cats and dark tales By Krista Madsen– My eighth grade daughter is reading her first Edgar Allan Poe stories... Read More Community NewsSleepy Hollow News More Than 1,200 Take Part in Sleepy Hollow Ten-K October 28, 2023 More than 1,200 runners, including kids, senior citizens, parents and their children, couples and a range of costumes, competed in... Read More Dobbs Ferry News Dobbs Ferry Library Adult Programs November 2023 October 27, 2023 Adult Programs November 2023 LIBRARY CLOSINGS THIS MONTH: The Library will close at 5pm on Wednesday November 22nd and will be... Read More 4 recommendedShareShareTweetSharePin itCopy linkEmailPrint