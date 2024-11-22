New Assistant Principal at Dows Lane Elementary School Named

November 22, 2024

By Rick Pezzullo—

Megan Hanson was appointed as assistant principal at Dows Lane Elementary School during a special Irvington Board of Education meeting this week.

Hanson, who holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from Wake Forest University, a Master of Professional Studies in childhood education and special education from Manhattanville College, and a master’s degree in educational leadership from Fordham University, will step into her new role on Jan. 6.

“I am honored and thrilled to join the Dows Lane Elementary School community,” Hanson said. “I look forward to collaborating with our dedicated staff, students and parents to cultivate a joyful and inspiring learning environment. I am eager to get to know everyone and contribute to the ongoing success of our school.”

Hanson joins Irvington from the Bronxville School District, where she served as an elementary school teacher, curriculum leader and professional development committee member. Throughout her career, Hanson has been instrumental in advancing rigorous instructional strategies, implementing project-based learning, and revising curricula to prioritize diversity, equity and inclusion.

Her professional journey began as a kindergarten teacher, and she has also worked as a special education teacher and English as a new language (ENL) teacher.

“Megan has been an exceptional teacher and has extensive experience with primary grades, including special education and ENL students,” Superintendent of Schools Dr. Mara Ratesic said. “She has developed her leadership skills as a grade-level leader and mentor. We look forward to supporting her as she transitions into a building-based leadership role, and we believe she will be a wonderful asset to Irvington in the years to come.”