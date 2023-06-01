Sponsor
New Art Installation Pays Tribute to Irvington Mascot

June 1, 2023

Kristina Schmidt with one of the bulldog art sculptures she created.

By Rick Pezzullo–

Bulldogs have long been the mascot of the Village of Irvington school district, signifying strength and courage, particularly among its sports teams.

A new art installation pays tribute to the beloved symbol in the form of the Bulldog Walking Gallery 2023.

Residents of Irvington and visitors are encouraged to tour the outdoor exhibition along Main St. and Bridge St., which features 20 whimsical bulldog sculptures painted by local artists.

Each of the three-feet-tall bulldogs stand proud on a podium. The artists’ work ranges from a bulldog decorated in a camouflage version of the American flag to a gem-studded canine that catches the sun. Other themes include clocks, flowers, and doggy paw prints.

Many established businesses in the village, such as Galle Modern Furnishings, Greenfield Plumbing & Heating and Lenco Tiles, have sponsored one of the bulldogs.

The installation was the idea of artist Kristina Schmidt, head of the Bulldog Gallery Committee. “We have a lot of charm in our town already, but our exhibition is a wonderful addition,” she said.

Schmidt said she came up with the concept after visiting other cities and towns that have displayed fiber-glass versions of animals such as owls, bears, and cows.

“These unique sculptures are a hit with locals and tourists alike,” Schmidt said. “They’re a fun talking point and will hopefully boost the local economy as people spend more time in downtown Irvington.”

Artist Selene Smirling, whose bulldog “Time and Memory,” has been placed outside Irvington village hall with its signature clock tower, said she was delighted to be part of the project.

“I’ve always been fascinated by clocks and watches,” said Smirling, whose bulldog is decorated with different kinds of time pieces.

The bulldog installation will last until September when the sculptures are auctioned. A quarter of the proceeds will go to the artists on the project. The remainder will fund the beautification of streets in downtown Irvington.

 

 

 

