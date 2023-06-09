New Apartment Plan Proposed for 29 South Depot Plaza

June 8, 2023

By Rick Pezzullo—

A new multi-family rental project has been proposed at 29 South Depot Plaza in Tarrytown by a familiar developer.

Hudson Harbor Station LLC (aka National Resources) is looking to construct a four-story building with 88 units on the approximately two-acre site adjacent to the train station that once housed an indoor recreational facility.

“We feel this project is a continuation of the efforts the village has made over the years to reimagine the station area,” George Distefano, a representative for Hudson Harbor Station, remarked during a public hearing in front of the Tarrytown Planning Board last month.

Of the 88 units proposed, nine would be marketed as so-called affordable housing. There will also be 295 square feet of commercial or artist space and 95 parking spots.

The site is in the area studied for a Station Area Overlay (SAO) District that was rejected in 2021 by the Board of Trustees following public outcry. Another developer had submitted an application for a 60-feet high apartment complex built on top of self-storage units on the property, while another builder had proposed a similar project to what Hudson Harbor Station is envisioning.

Tarrytown Village Administrator Richard Slingerland noted all of the other applications submitted by developers have either expired or are no longer active.

No one from the general public appeared at the May 22 hearing. However, several Planning Board members made some specific remarks.

David Aukland said the development presented a possible opportunity to reconfigure the intersection near the train station, while Lissette Mendez-Boyer suggested a more mixed-use concept.

“So it’s not just residents and commuters,” she said. “Maybe like a farmer’s market.”

Planning Board Chairwoman Joan Raiselis said it would be beneficial to the village if the project could “interface” with the existing Franklin Court and Franklin Terrace complexes.

“It’s something we would like to see,” she said. “Make that area more than it is now.”

Village Engineer Donato Pennella noted the project would require more review from village officials.

“This is very conceptual in nature. There is a lot to be done,” he said.