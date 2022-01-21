Local News
New Apartment Plan for 29 South Depot Plaza Gets Lukewarm Response

Former indoor recreational facility at 29 South Depot Plaza that would be demolished. (photo by Rick Pezzullo)
January 21, 2022

By Rick Pezzullo—

A new four-story, multi-family rental development proposed at 29 South Depot Plaza in Tarrytown was recently met with a lukewarm response from the Board of Trustees.

David Mann, President and Founder of Lighthouse Living Development, told trustees at a Jan. 12 work session he would demolish the former indoor recreational facility building near the Tarrytown Train Station and construct a 47-feet tall structure with 89 units—22-studio, 44 one-bedroom, and 23, two-bedroom.

The apartments would be priced at about $2,000 for the studios, $2,600 to $2,700 for one-bedroom and $3,500 for two-bedroom. Eighteen of the apartments would be set aside as so-called affordable housing.

“I think this would be a really terrific development,” Mann said. “I believe this is a win-win. This project would enhance curb appeal, generate a lot of taxes for the village. I’m hoping it’s intriguing to the board and maybe there’s a path forward.”

“We think it’s a dynamic proposal that would do a lot for the village,” added Mann’s attorney, Anthony Gioffre.

The site is in the area studied for a Station Area Overlay (SAO) District that was rejected last year by the Board of Trustees following public outcry. Another developer had submitted an application for a 60-feet high apartment complex built on top of self-storage units on the property.

Noting he had reached pilot agreements in White Plains and Port Chester with similar projects, Mann requested the Board of Trustees consider negotiating a pilot with him on his Tarrytown proposal.

“It’s not a gift. I believe this is a policy and program that can be looked at as beneficial to both,” Mann said. “It’s just a matter if you want development in your town.”

Deputy Mayor Becky McGovern responded to Mann’s request by saying, “It doesn’t quite measure up to a project that’s pilotable.”

Mayor Karen Brown said Tarrytown has approved pilot agreements with two other projects in the village.

“This doesn’t seem to come close to those in terms of public benefit,” Brown remarked. “Another thing that is important to the village is attainable housing.”

Trustee Paul Rinaldi maintained the development “would certainly be an improvement to what’s there,” but expressed concerns about the rental prices.

Brown said Mann made a good presentation, adding the board could discuss it further at a future meeting.

 

