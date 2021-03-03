Nevis Laboratories Science On Hudson Series Resumes

Community Board

Science on Hudson returns to Nevis Labs
March 3, 2021

 

Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, we are continuing to do scientific research at Nevis Labs, and really look forward to re-starting our Science-on-Hudson public lectures and re-engaging with our neighbors. We are therefore very pleased to announce a new set of Science-on-Hudson lectures, that will be conducted remotely using Zoom. (You can download the Zoom program, which is available for free, from here.)

We wish all of our friends and neighbors the best of health during these challenging times, and look forward to seeing you again at Nevis Labs in person once public health conditions permit. In the meantime, we hope you will join us remotely for the upcoming lectures, including one which will come to you live from CERN in Geneva, Switzerland!

The lectures are free. Advanced registration is required. You must register on-line by clicking the button below. Shortly before the Zoom lecture is scheduled to begin, you will receive an e-mail with the appropriate Zoom link. Please make sure you’ve typed your e-mail address correctly when you register.

If you have not used Zoom before, please download it and make sure it’s installed well in advance of the scheduled time. We cannot provide Zoom technical support. If you have difficulties with Zoom, please contact them directly.

The schedules for the Zoom lectures do not follow the usual Science-on-Hudson schedule (the second Thursday of the month at 7PM). Check each lecture’s description for its specific time.

If you would like to support our efforts, a tax-deductible donation can be made below. Any support would be greatly appreciated.

If you wish to register for any of the Spring 2021 Zoom events, please click on this button:

Spring 2021

Very-High-Energy Gamma Rays

The humbling beauty of a restless and powerful Universe

Sat Mar 13, 2021, 4:00PM ET

Dr. Massimo Capasso, Postoctoral research associate, Barnard College, Columbia University

Please note the unusual date and time for this event, required to accommodate access to the Whipple Observatory in Arizona.

They will not turn you into a green rampaging monster in shorts, but gamma rays bear compelling witness to the most extraordinary and powerful phenomena in our Universe. From our Sun to the leftovers of stars and black holes, gamma rays open a wide window on explosive events at energies up to a thousand billions times greater than what we can see with our own eyes and beyond.

In this talk I will introduce gamma-ray astronomy, its main science topics and instruments, from some of the most important space missions to ground-based observatories. Among the latter, the Very Energetic Radiation Imaging Telescope Array System (VERITAS) plays an important role in the international community, not only for “conventional” gamma-ray astronomy, but also for unconventional applications such as measuring the size of stars with unprecedented precision. Building on this heritage, US scientists have led an international collaboration to build a prototype gamma-ray telescope featuring state of the art mirror, detector and electronics technology: the prototype Schwarzschild-Couder Telescope (pSCT).

Live from the VERITAS site, at the Fred Lawrence Whipple Observatory in Arizona, we will embark on a journey that will show us the humbling greatness of the Universe we live in, from the stars to the ground and upwards again.
