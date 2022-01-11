Obituaries

Netta Sloboda

• Bookmarks: 6

January 10, 2022

Netta Sloboda (Capiola), a resident of Tarrytown, died January 4, 2022 at Kendal-on-Hudson.

She was born in New Rochelle, to Mary (Vitulli) and Anthony Capiola. In 1986, she married Joseph Sloboda in New Rochelle. He died in 1990. She attended schools in New Rochelle including Iona College. One of four sisters, she follows Ann Harris of North Miami Beach, Margaret Pierce of Tifton, Georgia and JoAnne Hansen of New Rochelle who have already left for the Lord.

Before retirement, she was office manager for Decorative Crafts, Inc. in Greenwich, CT. She was employed there for 24 years.

After retirement, she worked part time at the Irvington Public Library. A parishioner of Transfiguration Church in Tarrytown, she was a Eucharistic Minister as well as a member of the Women’s Club. Some of her past activities included being a member of CLC (Christian Living Community) of Westchester, Eucharistic Minister, volunteer at Westchester Medical Center, hospice volunteer for Phelps Memorial Hospital, religious instructions teacher and also acting in community theater. She was an avid reader and enjoyed swimming and being a beachcomber. She enjoyed pilgrimages to the Holy Land, Spain and Portugal as well as vacationing on the Caribbean Islands. She began a new hobby of watercolor, vinyl and oil painting in her later years. She loved her cats and dogs that lived with her over time.

She leaves behind eight nieces and nephews, 15 great-nieces and nephews and three great-great nieces and nephews, as well as Paul (Kim) and Joseph (Dianne) Sloboda, children from her late husband and their three children.

Share the News!
Advertisement
Coffey Funeral Home
Irvington to Distribute KN95 Masks

Irvington to Distribute KN95 Masks

January 10, 2022
  This message was updated Jan. 11 at 11:25 a.m. The Village of Irvington will be distributing KN95 masks, free...
Read More
The Season’s First Snowfall Calls for a Return of the Angels

The Season’s First Snowfall Calls for a Return of the Angels

January 7, 2022
By Barrett Seaman— Snow again—and with it warnings about strained backs and heart attacks that can come from over-exerted shoveling....
Read More
Irvington Senior Among Regeneron Science Award Semi-Finalists

Irvington Senior Among Regeneron Science Award Semi-Finalists

January 7, 2022
By Barrett Seaman— Each year, Tarrytown-based Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. rewards top science students from across the country. This week, the...
Read More
Tarrytown Music Hall Nominated for New Historic Registry

Tarrytown Music Hall Nominated for New Historic Registry

January 6, 2022
By Barrett Seaman-- The New York State legislature only just created a State Historic Business Preservation Registry as a way...
Read More
Three New Videos on Westchester’s Role in the American Revolution Released

Three New Videos on Westchester’s Role in the American Revolution Released

January 5, 2022
By Barrett Seaman-- Revolutionary Westchester 250, the non-profit created to celebrate and promote the county’s role in the American Revolution,...
Read More
Tarrytown Planning Board Change Comes Under Scrutiny

Tarrytown Planning Board Change Comes Under Scrutiny

January 5, 2022
By Rick Pezzullo--- The replacement of a Tarrytown Planning Board member came under scrutiny during the Board of Trustees’ annual...
Read More
Latimer, Jenkins, Sworn In for Second Four-Year Terms

Latimer, Jenkins, Sworn In for Second Four-Year Terms

January 3, 2022
By Barrett Seaman— The inaugural ceremony for George Latimer and his deputy, Ken Jenkins, as Westchester County’s chief executives was...
Read More
Firefighters Prevent Condo Blaze in Dobbs Ferry from Spreading

Firefighters Prevent Condo Blaze in Dobbs Ferry from Spreading

January 3, 2022
By Rick Pezzullo-- Firefighters from four area fire departments were able to prevent a blaze at a condominium complex in...
Read More
As Students Return, Local Schools Test the State’s “Test-to-Stay” Strategy

As Students Return, Local Schools Test the State’s “Test-to-Stay” Strategy

January 3, 2022
By Barrett Seaman-- With a plan in hand and fingers crossed, schools in the rivertowns—both public and private—are plowing into...
Read More
Assemblyman Abinanti Touts Record as Shimsky Announces Plans to Seek Dem Backing

Assemblyman Abinanti Touts Record as Shimsky Announces Plans to Seek Dem Backing

December 30, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo--- State Assemblyman Tom Abinanti maintained it takes a certain “expertise” to accomplish what he has during his...
Read More
6 recommended
print iconPrint
0 notes
20 views
bookmark icon