January 10, 2022

Netta Sloboda (Capiola), a resident of Tarrytown, died January 4, 2022 at Kendal-on-Hudson.

She was born in New Rochelle, to Mary (Vitulli) and Anthony Capiola. In 1986, she married Joseph Sloboda in New Rochelle. He died in 1990. She attended schools in New Rochelle including Iona College. One of four sisters, she follows Ann Harris of North Miami Beach, Margaret Pierce of Tifton, Georgia and JoAnne Hansen of New Rochelle who have already left for the Lord.

Before retirement, she was office manager for Decorative Crafts, Inc. in Greenwich, CT. She was employed there for 24 years.

After retirement, she worked part time at the Irvington Public Library. A parishioner of Transfiguration Church in Tarrytown, she was a Eucharistic Minister as well as a member of the Women’s Club. Some of her past activities included being a member of CLC (Christian Living Community) of Westchester, Eucharistic Minister, volunteer at Westchester Medical Center, hospice volunteer for Phelps Memorial Hospital, religious instructions teacher and also acting in community theater. She was an avid reader and enjoyed swimming and being a beachcomber. She enjoyed pilgrimages to the Holy Land, Spain and Portugal as well as vacationing on the Caribbean Islands. She began a new hobby of watercolor, vinyl and oil painting in her later years. She loved her cats and dogs that lived with her over time.

She leaves behind eight nieces and nephews, 15 great-nieces and nephews and three great-great nieces and nephews, as well as Paul (Kim) and Joseph (Dianne) Sloboda, children from her late husband and their three children.

