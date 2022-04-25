April 24, 2022

On Friday June 25, 2021, Nestor Paxinos, devoted husband, father and grandfather passed on to eternal rest at the age of 89. Nestor was born to parents Kosmas and Fotini Paxinos (nèe Apergis) on June 6, 1932, in Athens, Greece where he spent his early years. As a child during WWII, he faced many challenges but would talk about how he still had the opportunity for fun activities like playing soccer with friends. He completed his higher education in Greece while serving in the army and pursued a career at the National Bank of Greece. After several years he decided to leave Greece to travel the world. Nestor landed in Canada where he met his wife Esperanza and together, they moved to New York, settling in Irvington in 1975 where they raised two children. His greatest passions were his family and his home. You could find him outside landscaping, making home improvements, or chatting with neighbors much of the time. He loved animals, so much that everyone knew where to look if they couldn’t locate their cats. In their young years, he was always involved in activities with his children and later with his adoring grandchildren who called him Pappou.

Nestor is survived by his son Michael and daughter-in-law Erin, daughter Marietta and son-in-law Toby, grandchildren Sophia and Alexander as well as his sister Rena.