Nelson E. Lesmo

July 16, 2022

Nelson Eduardo Lesmo passed away peacefully on July 14th at his home surrounded by his immediate family. Born in Guayos, Cuba on October 13, 1937, where he lived, until he migrated to the United States in 1970. He was proud to call Tarrytown, New York his home until he departed.

Nelson is survived by his devoted and loving wife Marlene, and his children Vilma (husband John), Nelson (partner Rick) and Simon as well as his two grandsons Maximo and Sebastian and his sister Idalia Garcia.

A quiet, humble, and compassionate man. Anyone who knew Nelson will attest to his great sense of kindness, generosity and work ethic. He enjoyed his job at Post Automotive for well over thirty years. A proud Free Mason from the age of 17.

He always greeted everyone with a warm smile and a handshake. He acquired lifelong friends whom he stayed in touch with throughout his long full life. He loved his long walks in the village, greeting just about anyone he met along the way.

He is an example of a rich full life filled with family, love and joy. We will miss you so very much!

Help Keep Journalism Independent

Your contribution will help us continue to provide news that is pertinent to residents, businesses and students in the rivertowns of the lower Hudson Valley. Click here to donate...