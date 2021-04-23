Neighborhood House Dedicates Tree for Board Member

April 22, 2021

Friends and family of Ann Phillips joined Neighborhood House Board members recently to celebrate the memory of their longest serving board member who died last year.

A flowering cherry tree was planted on the grounds of the Neighborhood House in Tarrytown, with a plaque honoring her life of community service. The outdoor ceremony, held April 10 on the anniversary of Phillips’ birthday, included warm testimonials from family and friends, as well as from Francesca Spinner, President of the Neighborhood House Board; Annegret Rice and Barbara Carr, Co-Chairs of ITAV10591; Reverend Jeff Galgano, Minister of the Reformed Church of the Tarrytowns; and Ginny van Hengel Loughlin from St. Faith’s House.

Phillips had taken a very active part in all of those nonprofit organizations, as well as having been a loyal member of the local Junior League. In addition to sharing her love of music with her children and grandchildren, Phillips had sung Alto in various choral groups over the years, including the Hudson Chorale and the Reformed Church Choir. She will be very greatly missed.

